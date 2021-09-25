The rarest Fortnite skin may finally be returning in Chapter 2 Season 8

The Aerial Assault Trooper in Fortnite is arguably the rarest skin ever. Back in the day, players were able to buy it from the Season Shop after reaching Level 15 in Season 1. Ever since December 2017, the Aerial Assault Trooper hasn't returned to Fortnite.

Naturally, veterans now wear this outfit with pride and are considered 'OGs' by many of the audience that the game has garnered. However, the outfit might get re-launched in the upcoming updates.

When will the Aerial Assault Trooper skin return to Fortnite?

HYPEX @HYPEX @VenomLeaks) EPIC SENT A NEW CONCEPT SKINS SURVEY! Last time we got one like this, most of the skins in it came to the game! (Via: @MattyFNLeaks EPIC SENT A NEW CONCEPT SKINS SURVEY! Last time we got one like this, most of the skins in it came to the game! (Via: @MattyFNLeaks & @VenomLeaks) https://t.co/5suqXuAGj5

As of now, it hasn't been confirmed if Epic Games will release the Aerial Assault Trooper skin in Fortnite.

Apparently, the developer has sent a new concept skin survey to some players that has hinted towards the arrival of numerous new skins, including the Aerial Assault Trooper mentioned above.

It is worth noting that Epic Games has sent a concept skin survey in the past as well. Previously, the survey contained skins such as Kevin Couture, Minty Oro, and many more.

Many skins from the first survey have arrived in Fortnite sooner or later. Hence, players are now hoping that the skins mentioned in the latest survey will also be released soon.

The Aerial Assault Trooper outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 might have a Gingerbread style

Shiina @ShiinaBR So the Aerial Assault Trooper is returning as well now.. at least in some form. So the Aerial Assault Trooper is returning as well now.. at least in some form. https://t.co/312m0TwFqi

Fortnite skins such as Ginger Raider, Ginger Gunner, and Merry Marauder have ginger-colored outfits and Christmas themed accessories. Based on how it looks, the returning Aerial Assault Trooper skin might resemble these ginger outfits too.

The Aerial Assault Trooper skin might have some Christmas themed elements too like shoes, gloves, and a scarf.

While the new Aerial Assault Trooper skin certainly won't create an impact as big as the original skin, it is a great opportunity for new players to own something similar to the OG Fortnite skin.

Interestingly, the majority of skins included in the latest survey seem to be remastered versions of popular old skins such as Omega, 8 Ball, and Peely. While some fans are delighted by Epic Games' approach to remastering OG Fortnite skins, others have criticized the developers for the lack of new authentic cosmetics.

