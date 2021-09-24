Where to find and throw birthday presents in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

It is finally the fourth birthday of Fortnite and players will have tons of challenges to complete to earn some XP and rewards. It's officially been four years since Fortnite introduced a battle royale game mode and revolutionized the entire genre in the process. Without Fortnite, many popular games today wouldn't exist, and that is truly cause for celebration.

1.. 2.. 3.. 4.. Fortnite's Birthday is here once more 🎉



Join us in celebrating our 4th Birthday with cake, free rewards, and presents around the map for all. A birthday celebration for us is a celebration for you too!



🎈🎈Happy Birthday 🎈🎈 1.. 2.. 3.. 4.. Fortnite's Birthday is here once more 🎉



Join us in celebrating our 4th Birthday with cake, free rewards, and presents around the map for all. A birthday celebration for us is a celebration for you too!



🎈🎈Happy Birthday 🎈🎈 https://t.co/wu7knwvRG7

There are four Fortnite Fourth Birthday Quests in total and the “4 Me???” Back Bling, “Hooplah Hammer“ Pickaxe, and “4? Score!” emotes are all available to unlock. The first challenge in the set is to find and throw birthday presents in Fortnite. This article will show you how and where to do just that.

Find and throw birthday presents Fortnite

Players will need to find and throw four Fortnite birthday presents in order to complete the first step of the challenge set. Fortnite is bringing back the giant gift boxes from the past that had excellent loot in them. Players can get them from regular chests and like most other normal loot.

Fortnite is celebrating their fourth birthday now (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite players will need to throw four presents, which can take some time since they don't drop or spawn in groups. Players will likely find one and it may be a while until they find another. To throw them, players simply need to be holding them and press the Fire button and they will be thrown towards the expected landing spot.

Throwing them as soon as possible is recommended because players don't want to die while holding them. This is for two reasons. Primarily, the challenges aren't going to complete themselves and players should throw them as soon as they can to complete them. Secondly, they spawn good loot inside the walls (and are a good source of materials) and that shouldn't be wasted either.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist



- Birthday Cake Slice consumables have been enabled

- Presents have been added to the Loot Pool! #Fortnite Hotfix:- Birthday Cake Slice consumables have been enabled- Presents have been added to the Loot Pool! #Fortnite Hotfix:



- Birthday Cake Slice consumables have been enabled

- Presents have been added to the Loot Pool!

The rest of the challenges for Fortnite's fourth birthday are:

Throw birthday presents Fortnite (4)

Consume birthday cakes in different matches (4)

Dance in front of cakes (4)

Collect resources from balloon decorations (4)

These challenges are live now.

