Fortnite Birthday Quests (2021): Full list, how to complete and rewards

As Epic Games' beloved battle royale turns four, players can once again complete Fortnite Birthday Quests (2021) and redeem a bunch of cool cosmetic items for free.

But before the quests and rewards can be discussed in detail, a lot of players are unsure when exactly Fortnite's birthday is in 2021. Officially, Fortnite's birthday is celebrated on September 26, the day on which the Fortnite Battle Royale mode went live in 2017.

The Fortnite Birthday Quests will go live on September 24, at 9.00 am Eastern Time, and will remain in-game until September 28, 2.00 am Eastern Time. With that out of the way, it's time to move on to the quests and discuss in detail how to complete each one of them alongside the rewards that players can expect.

Fortnite Birthday Quests (2021): Everything players need to know

Full list of Fortnite Birthday Quests

There are a total of seven Fortnite Birthday Quests that players need to complete and fulfill to earn all the rewards. Here is the list:

Throw Birthday Presents - (0/4)

Consume Birthday Cakes in different matches - (0/4)

Dance in front of Cakes - (0/4)

Collect resources from balloon decorations - (0/50)

Complete a Birthday Quest - (0/1)

Complete two Birthday Quests - (0/2)

Complete three Birthday Quests - (0/3)

How to complete all Fortnite Birthday Quests

There are four different tasks that players need to complete in order to finish all Fortnite Birthday Quests and claim the rewards. Here's how to complete all of them:

Throw Birthday Presents - (0/4)

Throw four Birthday Presents (Image via YouTube/gattu)

Based on the information on hand, Birthday Presents should appear as floor loot across the map. All players have to do is pick up a few and toss them around to complete this challenge.

Consume Birthday Cakes in different matches - (0/4)

Consume four Birthday Cakes in different matches (Image via YouTube/gattu)

To complete this challenge, players will have to consume Birthday Cakes in four separate matches. They should appear in major POIs and named locations.

Dance in front of Cakes - (0/4)

Dance in front of four Cakes (Image via YouTube/gattu)

Players need to emote in front of Cakes to complete this challenge. It should be possible to complete this challenge in one match if the player emotes in front of four different Cakes.

Collect resources from balloon decorations - (0/50)

Collect resources from 50 balloon decorations (Image via YouTube/gattu)

Players will need to find and harvest a total of 50 balloon decorations to complete this challenge.

3) Fortnite Birthday Quests rewards

Upon completing all the Fortnite Birthday Quests, players will receive three rewards, which are:

Harvesting Tool - Hooplah Hammer

Back Bling - 4 Me???

Emoticon - 4? Score!

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks, and the Fortnite Birthday Quests are subject to change under Epic Games' discretion.

