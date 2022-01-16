Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass skins: Ranked from best to worst

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 certainly arrived with one of the best Battle Passes in history. From Shanta on Page One to Spider-Man on Page 10, every skin is unique and worth the XP grind.

Accordingly, ranking every Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass skin is arduous. Fans worldwide love different skins for different reasons, and the bonus styles after Level 100 also influence their preferences.

Regardless, here's a ranking of Chapter 3 Battle Pass skins from best to worst based on the community's response so far.

Note: The article is based on the views of its writer.

Fortnite Chapter 3 skins ranked from best to worst

1) Spider-Man

It is no surprise that Spider-Man is the best skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Epic Games has added a special POI for the Marvel Superhero to the map, and players can also use mythic web-shooters to swing around freely.

Moreover, the Spider-Man skin is often claimed to be pay-to-win because of its built-in emote that helps in hiding at unusual angles. Overall, the skin is a complete package in terms of looks, design, viability, and popularity.

2) Ronin

Ronin is another Battle Pass skin that players have heavily appreciated in the current season. The original outfit looks stunning, but the edit styles are even better, with the Emerald Ronin Cape style being the best.

Fortnite also introduced edit styles for contrails with the Ronin skin, a new and innovative feature. Owing to these reasons, it is common to see players using various cosmetics and making sweaty combos with Ronin in Chapter 3.

3) Harlowe

Harlowe is popular among players for several things. The original skin has a unique color scheme that matches well with many back blings. Furthermore, the edit styles are brilliant, with which Harlowe's look changes significantly.

Harlowe is slightly better than other Battle Pass skins due to the variety of variations she offers through the edit styles. Players can change their suit, sneakers, pants, tank, and helmet separately.

4) Gumbo

Gumbo is the best skin in the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass for many players. It stands out among other skins because of its attractive design, meme-based concept, and edit styles.

Epic Games has put a lot of attention towards detail in Gumbo. From the shoes to facial features, all the outfit elements match each other well while also maintaining their importance.

5) Haven

It won't be a surprise if Haven eventually becomes one of the sweatiest skins in Fortnite history. Like Aura, Haven boasts a sleek design most sought-after by sweats.

Haven wears a red sweater and brown leather trousers that allow players to make countless sweaty combos with her.

6) Shanta

Many players might like Shanta for the customization features that can be unlocked eventually. However, the original skin is generic, unlike the other Battle Pass outfits on this list.

Not many back blings or pickaxes can be used with Shanta, which naturally affects her usability. Midas started the trend of gold-themed skins, but from the looks of it, many players are now tired of seeing characters like Shanta in the Battle Pass.

7) Lt. John Llama

The fact that John Llama is the worst skin in Chapter 3 Season 1, proves how good the Battle Pass is. The skin isn't 'bad', but it's not as pleasing compared to other alternatives.

Moreover, Lt. John Llama is a bulky male skin with a larger hitbox that often makes players vulnerable during combat. Anyone who doesn't mind the minor competitive disadvantage can main this goofy skin as it also has some dazzling edit styles.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway, and the Fortnite community seems to be missing the snow already. On the flip side, Tilted Towers will soon become playable, and the meta is also changing with the latest weapon tunings.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar