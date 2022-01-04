3 extremely rare Fortnite emotes that never returned (& 3 that just appeared after years)

Fortnite has redefined the game of taunting one's opponents while in a Battle Royale Match by introducing animated moves called emotes. They have been a crucial part of Fortnite ever since the first season, where players would express themselves by using them.

Emotes have not only been "fancy moves" but are also part of a player's identity, and a way to enjoy themselves on the island with their friends and opponents. While some of these are famous dances like "Gangnam Style" or moves like the "Dab", Fortnite has always pushed the envelope for players to use emotes.

However, the community is still missing a few OG emotes that have never returned to the Item Shop. Whereas some of them finally returned after a long wait.

Extremely Rare Fortnite emotes that never returned

1) Fresh

Fresh is considered one of the most OG emotes that exists in Fortnite. It has style, jazz and is infamous for its music. Some Fortnite players now regret not copping it back in Chapter 1, as they may never get their hands on this charming emote again.

2) Tidy

Tidy was directly inspired by rapper Snoop Dogg. The emote had a simple class to it that had all the OG players going crazy for it. Tidy was last seen 1115+ days ago and the community is still waiting for this iconic emote to return to the item shop.

3) Hype

Simple yet sassy. The Hype Emote certainly lived up to its name, as it created loads of hype among the playerbase. It is considered one of the rarest emotes in Fortnite, that only OG Players can still flaunt. The community even started doing the emote for real and turned it into a viral dance move.

Rare Fortnite Emotes that returned after a long wait

1) Crazy Feet

Crazy Feet is an emote that gives the players a wild dance move and takes things to a whole new level. This emote came back to Item Shop after a long wait of 2+ years and the Fortnite Player Base has not been hesitant to grab it.

2) Around the Clock

Around the Clock was released in Chapter 2 Season 1 and the community was hyped to match the emote with the popular Crackshot Skin. The emote sports a unique movement and it finally made its way back to Fortnite recently for 500 V-Bucks.

3) Flippin' Sexy

Wanna flex your skills and look sexy at the same time? Grab the Flippin' Sexy emote that made its way into the item shop after 819 days. It was released in Fortnite Season 3 and is now back in the item shop for players to win in style. Players also found a meta with this emote that can help them dodge sniper shots.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider