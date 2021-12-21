Where to dance at Crackshot's Cabin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Crackshot's cabin was added back to Fortnite Chapter 3. The POI has been popular even since its inception to the game. Although the exterior of the structure looks rather bland, the interior is filled with holiday paraphernalia.

To spread some happiness and wintry cheer, Epic Games is tasking Loopers with completing the simple task of dancing at the Cabin. However, before that can happen, players need to first find it on the map.

Dance to spread some holiday cheer in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via iFireMonkey)

How to find Crackshot's Cabin and dance for three seconds at the location:

Crackshot's Cabin can be located north of Logjam Lumberyard, across the small water body.

Once at the location players need to do any emote for three second to complete the challenge.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Things to remember while trying to dance at Crackshot's Cabin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Crackshot's Cabin is as 'OG' as things can get in Fortnite. Introduced in Chapter 1 Season 7, it's one of those POIs that are hard to forget. Due to this, it's very popular in-game, with players landing here in every match.

With so many players making their way to dance at the Cabin, things could get a little crazy. While landing here directly and dancing would be the quickest way to complete the challenge, the chances of being eliminated are rather high.

A smart way to go about this would be to land at Seven Outpost II and gear up. It is located a short distance northwest of Logjam Lumberyard. Once weapons and other supplies have been secured, players will have no trouble completing this Fortnite challenge.

What else can players do at Crackshot's Cabin in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Aside from emoting to complete the Fortnite Winterfest challenge, players can gear up at Crackshot's Cabin. The POI is filled with holiday goodies. There are a total of five chests and three ammo boxes within the main structure itself.

In addition to the chests, there are roughly seven floor loot spawn points as well. On the pier next to the water body, even more supplies can be found. To add icing to this proverbial cake, a Reboot van is even stationed at the POI.

Also Read Article Continues below

Suffice to say, if players do manage to land here first, they could easily secure the area by acquiring the loot from within the house. While that would make things a bit risky, it's faster than having to visit the Seven Outpost to gear up.

Edited by Danyal Arabi