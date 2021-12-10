All 7 Vault locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has reintroduced vaults into the game and filled them with amazing loot.

Finding these vaults will be the top priority for players who want to gear up early in the game with the best weapons and equipment found in Fortnite. Thankfully, there are seven of them available.

This means that Fortnite players have plenty of choices. Of course, with up to 100 people in a lobby, some of them could easily be swarmed. Knowing their locations is vital to getting there first and grabbing the loot.

All Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 vault locations listed

A map showing the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 vault locations. (Image via Epic Games)

The map showcases where you can begin your search for vaults in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. There are seven spread across the map and all of them are found in outposts.

Here are all seven vaults as numbered on the map and where you can find them:

Vault 1: This vault is in a small wooded area to the southwest of Greasy Grove.

Vault 2: Vault 2 is on the hilltop to the northwest of Logjam Lumberyard, near a bungalow.

Vault 3: It is an isolated building northeast of the Daily Bugle surrounded by tropical trees.

Vault 4: Go south across the river near Condo Canyon to find a wind turbine on top of the vault.

Vault 5: The vault overlooks the river to the north of Camp Cuddle. It is near the far west coast of the island.

Vault 6: Vault 6 is found on the southwest of Coney Crossroards right next to the island's central body of water.

Vault 7: Head east from Sanctuary to the second small island. The vault is near the giant statue.

YouTuber Fortnite Events has put together a video that shows what each Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 vault looks like, so if you are a visual learner, you can use that to make sure you are in the right place.

Finding all of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 vaults is easy. Figuring out how to open them is the tricky part. They each require a different number of people to stand in front of the door before they open.

