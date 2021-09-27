Top 5 Fortnite emotes with songs that are extremely popular

Fortnite has a vast variety of emotes and players love to use them in-game to show off their collection. Emotes can be friendly or toxic, depending upon their usage. It is not uncommon to see a player emote when they have successfully killed a streamer by sniping his live stream.

Fortnite often releases emotes that are inspired by dances from viral songs. These songs might go viral on TikTok or YouTube, and players get to see their characters dancing to the viral trends on social media.

Players can purchase emotes from the Item Shop and they usually cost 500 V-Bucks. This article will provide a list of five emotes from Fortnite that were inspired by viral songs.

Top five emotes in Fortnite that have viral songs

5) Bim Bam Boom

This emote came out in Chapter 2 Season 7 and it is an Icon Series emote that can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks. This dance emote was inspired by the French song Bim Bam Toi by Carla. The singer had represented her country in the 2019 Junior Eurovision, but her song went viral on TikTok as one of the most cringe-worthy trends ever. Since Fortnite launched the emote, there have been some considerable protests on social media. This emote was last seen 35 days ago in the Item Shop.

4) Blinding Lights

Another Icon Series emote, the item and the song both went viral after their initial release. The Weeknd struck gold with this song and soon it made its way into the Item Shop in Chapter 2 Season 4. The emote was last seen in Fortnite on March 18, 2021.

3) Jabba Switchway

Inspired by a viral TikTok trend that started with the song BOP by DaBaby, Jabba Switchway entertained Fortnite players for the longest time in Chapter 2 Season 4. This emote recently made a comeback in the Item Shop around a week ago and might be back again sometime soon.

2) Savage

The Icon Series emote was first released in Chapter 2 Season 5. Inspired by a song of the same name by Meghan Thee Stallion, it has garnered 108 million views on YouTube before going viral on TikTok. Last seen in the Featured section of the Item Shop on April 23, 2021, this emote is extremely popular and might make a comeback this year.

1) Gangnam Style

The song that made it to the one billion view milestone back in 2012 also broke Fortnite as it made its first appearance last year in Chapter 2 Season 5. It is also an Icon Series emote and can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks. Gangnam Style was last seen in the Item Shop two weeks ago.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer

