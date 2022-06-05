8 most expensive Fortnite cosmetics of all time

Playing Fortnite without swag feels incomplete. In-game purchases are one of the biggest, if not the biggest, sources of revenue for Epic Games. Developers put a lot of thought and effort into introducing new cosmetics to the ever-expanding repository of the Fortnite item shop. The frequency with which the cosmetics are added to the item shop is impressive, and the selection is elaborate.

The Fortnite item shop has a colossal selection that can entertain even the pickiest of players. Frequent collaborations and crossovers maintain the player content. The cosmetics include Skins, Outfits, Harvesting tools, Gliders, Wraps, and more for the unversed. With an ever-growing stockpile of cosmetics, some are designated to be more popular than others.

Acquiring such items takes promptness to the item shop and a fair share of in-game currency. While players can collect a certain amount of in-game currency or, V-bucks, there are options to purchase V-bucks in exchange for real money. In this listicle, we look at some of the most expensive cosmetics in the game.

These are some of the most expensive cosmetics in Fortnite

1) The Galaxy skin

In one of the first partnerships, Epic Games collaborated with Samsung to launch the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. To promote the smartphone, Epic launched a skin resembling the theme of that smartphone. The skin could only be redeemed by those who bought the smartphone.

Initially, only the skin was introduced, but Epic also released a glider, pickaxe, and back bling a few weeks later. It is one of the rarest and costliest cosmetics the players could get their hands on. At the time of launch, the smartphone started at $999.

This skin justifies its name. Styled, similar to the looks of a Galaxy, this skin is complete with celestial objects floating about within it.

2) Royale Bomber skin

Skins and outfits take center stage when it comes to costly cosmetics. One such skin is the Royale Bomber. In June 2018, Epic collaborated with Sony to launch the PlayStation 4 Slim. With the Fortnite PlayStation bundle, buyers got the Royale Bomber skin and 500 V-bucks.

The skin was neither released for PC nor Xbox. It was a limited run, making it super rare and costly. Only those who bought a new PlayStation could get their hands on the skin. At the time of the launch, the PlayStation cost around $400. Draped in blue, this outfit looks very formidable. The outfit is somewhat tactical and is complete with elements like ammunition and grenades.

3) Mint Tea Pickaxe

A Pickaxe is an ideal tool for every Fortnite player. When players are first dropped onto the island, the only tool for their use is the pickaxe. These come in various avatars and have somewhat versatile uses. It is used to harvest items, attack enemies and break barriers.

One such pickaxe is the Mint Tea pickaxe. Released during the 2019 holiday season. GameStop was running a promotion on Fortnite merchandise, giving away free codes for this pickaxe. This resulted in the codes bidded on various websites like eBay. Some bids have even reached as far as $50.

A sharpened candy cane wrapped in string lights does render a holiday theme to the pickaxe.

4) Symbiote slasher

Part of the Marvel series from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, this particular harvesting tool was part of the Venom Bundle and could be bought for 2800 V-bucks. Making it one of the costliest pickaxes in the Fortnite item shop.

Symbiote slashers refer to the ability of symbiotes who can manifest anything by using their body. The player can only wield this particular pickaxe if they have the Venom outfit. Somewhat synonymous with Thor outfit and the Mjoinir.

5) Royale Dragon glider

Since every aspect of the game is influenced by swag and cosmetics, why would you drop onto an island without some fancy glider? The answer is that most players don't. Players shell out large sums of V-bucks to glide onto the island in style.

Part of the Wukong bundle, this legendary glider can be purchased from the item shop for 2000 V-bucks. Introduced in February 2018, this item last appeared in the item shop in February 2021. This glider is similar to the Dragons often found in Asian mythologies. However, sharped edges and straight lines render a rather Lego-ish build look to it.

6) Frostwing glider

Best suited for fans of the show Game of Thrones, Frostwing is one of the coolest gliders you can own in the game. Literally. It might remind players of the 5Gum advertisement. This ice-fire breathing dragon is an impressive way to mark your entry onto the island.

This legendary glider was introduced in September 2018 and could be bought from the item shop for 1500 V-bucks as part of the Harbinger bundle. This is one of those items where players can redeem the price starting at the first use.

7) Firebreather's Daypack

Added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, this epic back bling is part of the Crypt Crashers pack. It can be purchased from the item shop for 2800 V-bucks. This amount may seem astronomical for the back bling, but those with deep enough pockets can claim this reoccurring cosmetic in the item shop.

8) Double Agent Hardcase

Back bling is one of the many cosmetic options in the game. Most of the time, back blings don't serve any purpose, but one can't play a game without it. Even if the player doesn't have any cosmetics, the player will spawn with the default back bling.

If we were to connect things, wearing back, and bling does provide supplies storage during the game. However, the volume for storage remains the same for every back bling. With 2500 V-bucks, players can get their hands on the Double Agent Hardcase back bling. This epic back bling is part of the Double Agent Wildcard outfit and has two different edit styles. One default, another named Shadow Hard Case.

Styled like any other hard case, this particular back bling has golden bumpers on its edges, giving it a rather striking look.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

