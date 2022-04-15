Fortnite: Can you use the same account on PC and PS4?

Fortnite is a game played by thousands of players around the world and is available on almost every platform except iOS. The game has racked up massive popularity via its out-of-the-box collaborations, characters and storylines to name a few.

Since the game can be played on any platform easily, many wonder whether they can use the same account on different platforms such as PC and PS4. This article will address if players can use the same account on both PC and PS4.

Can players use the same Fortnite account on PC and PS4?

While Fortnite is available on many different platforms, Epic Games has made it quite unified and easy for players to carry and track their progress throughout multiple accounts.

Yes, players can use the same Fortnite account on PC and PS4 as long as they have linked their Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch, or mobile account to their Epic Games account. Doing so allows for a seamless switch between platforms, and players don't have to worry about losing all their in-game progress.

Here's how players can easily link your PC and PlayStation Fortnite account:

Head over to the Epic Games website and sign in or create your account if you don't have one.

After you have signed in, go to your account page and look for the tab on the left that says Connections.

In the Connections tab, switch to accounts where you’ll notice options to connect accounts for GitHub, Twitch, Xbox, PlayStation Network, and Nintendo Switch.

Select any of the services you want to link your account to, and when asked whether you want to continue to the external site and provide them with more information, confirm your choice.

Following these steps will link the player's account as well as sync all their progress and profile. They can now easily download and play the game on a PS4 or PC with the same account.

Max @MaxwellVerdi It was just a matter of time. Xbox was already on the cross-play train and after that Fortnite account lock fiasco Sony was gonna have to play ball to keep fans. It was just a matter of time. Xbox was already on the cross-play train and after that Fortnite account lock fiasco Sony was gonna have to play ball to keep fans. https://t.co/5mLdjr4Y66

As expected, this feature is quite helpful for those who play on both console and PC and only have a single account. Fortnite's cross-play and account linking have certainly come a long way, becoming much easier and smoother for players.

Previously, players had to wait weeks for their accounts to link, and quite often, they would still lose some data in the process. Fortunately, this is not the case anymore, with Epic Games making it far easier for players across platforms to play and access their accounts.

