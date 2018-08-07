Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fortnite on PS4: A quick guide to control setups

Ganesh Kumar Pillai
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
14   //    07 Aug 2018, 02:22 IST

Honestly, everyone is involved with some or the other game in the battle royale genre. Since Fortnite Battle Royale is the most popular game from this genre and is the most played free to play game right now, everyone wants to give it a try.

Whether you are playing Fortnite Battle Royale on PC, mobile for iOS, PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch, make sure you pay close attention to Sportskeeda's Fortnite tips for Battle Royale regularly!

Let's just stick to Fortnite Battle Royale on PS4 today. Since the game is free and also doesn't require the player to own a PlayStation Plus account to play online against real-time players, Fortnite has found a huge fan base amongst the PlayStation gamers.

Since battle royale is a newer concept to the PS4 players, there might be a lot of you who don't know how to be a boss in this game. Not really a problem guys, the first step is to master the controls of the game. Doing that alone is going to get you on the highest skill bracket with ease.

Since a joystick has a much lesser number of buttons than a keyboard, there has to be quite a few toggling keys. Hence there are types of setups for controls in the PS4 version of the game.

There are 2 kinds of control setup for your PlayStation.

  1. Combat Pro
  2. Build Pro

Frankly, remembering all the key binds might be a bit hard in the beginning, but in just a few games, your fingers will hold them together without a second thought because the layout is set in such a user-friendly way and each of these control setups has their own pros.

#1 Combat Pro

This control setup favors those who like fighting and gunning down opponents. The users of this setup will definitely have a few milliseconds lead on choosing the desired weapon out of their inventory than the build pro users.

L2 - Aim down sights

L1 - Previous Weapon

R1 - Next Weapon

R2 - Attack/Confirm

Up - Toggle map

Down - Emote

Left - Nil

Right - Nil

L analog stick - Move

L3 - Sprint

R analog stick -Aim

R3 - Crouch

Trackpad - Toggle Map

Triangle - Harvest Weapon

Box - Reload/Interact

Circle - Toggle build mode/Edit build

X - Jump

Options - Game menu

