How to hire a character in Fortnite

Fortnite has several NPCs scattered across the island whom players can visit and interact with. These will either sell specific items like weapons, health, and ammo or can be hired to help players get the Victory Royale.

Hiring NPCs in Fortnite can really prove to be helpful in solo as well as team queues as they can easily distract foes, making it easier for players to take them down.

While hired NPCs won't kill other players, they will definitely do a decent amount of damage and will join players in combat, as and when needed. They work sort of as a helping hand, and this article will explain how players can hire a character or NPC in the battle royale game.

Players need to Fortnite's NPCs gold bars to hire them

Hiring NPC characters in Fortnite is not a very complicated thing and can be done quite easily. In order to hire an NPC character in Fortnite, all players need to do is interact with the NPC and select “Hire NPC” from the dialogue wheel. However, as with everything, hiring NPC characters comes at a cost.

Players will need to pay 100 Gold Bars in exchange for the service. However, it's just a one-time fee for each game. Once hired, the NPC character will accompany players around the map and aid them in battle as well.

Not all NPC characters can be hired, and the list of characters that can be hired usually changes every other season. In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, players can hire a total of five NPCs out of 24. Here's a list of all the NPCs whom players can ask for help in battle this time around.

The Imagined Order – Spawn at three different locations and can be found either at Seven Outpost III, IV, or V, depending on the match. Seven Outpost III is at the far east of Daily Bugle POI. Travel east from the Temple landmark to reach this area. Seven Outpost IV is south of Condo Canyon POI, cross the canal and players will be able to reach this area. Seven Outpost V is northwest of Camp Cuddle.

Agent Jones – Found at two different locations, Seven Outpost I and II. Seven Outpost I is located southwest of Greasy Grove, while Seven Outpost II is situated northwest of Logjam Lumberyard POI.

Brainiac – Southern end of The Joneses

Jonesy The First – In a mall building in the northeast corner of The Joneses.

Cuddlepool - Inside the small house with a red roof on the northern side of Camp Cuddle.

Once the Gold Bars' transaction is successful, the NPC will start accompanying players wherever they go and attack opposing teams at will.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan