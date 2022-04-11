Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Super Style Levels: Everything you need to know

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass has some cool and unique skins perfectly matching the whole season's theme and the state of things. While most players are still grinding and collecting Battle Stars to reach level 100 and get the Dr. Strange skin, there are still a lot more skins that can be obtained.

Like previous seasons, Epic Games has introduced Bonus rewards that contain additional cosmetic styles for existing Battle Pass skins. This is a great way to add a bit of extra flair and give the existing skin a unique appeal. Here's how to reach every Super Style Level in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Steps to unlock every Super Style Level in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Super Style Level in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Explained (Image via Epic Games)

The Bonus Rewards page (Super Style Levels) can only be accessed once you have reached Battle Pass level 100 and collected every reward from the Battle Pass. For Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Super Style Level cosmetics are only available for Dr. Strange, Kiara K.O, Erisa, Tsuki 2.0, and Gunnar, and each get three bonus skin styles.

To get every Super Style skin, you will need to complete pages one and two of the Bonus Rewards section, meaning get every item on these two pages. Both pages contain ten cosmetics that cost a specific number of Battle Stars. These include:

Page One:

Cap K.O Wrap: 10 Battle Stars

10 Battle Stars Multiversal Energy: 15 Battle Stars

15 Battle Stars Gunnar (Solar Storm) skin style: 20 Battle Stars

20 Battle Stars Kiara K.O. (Combat Rebel) skin style: 25 Battle Stars

25 Battle Stars Erisa (Silvan) skin style: 30 Battle Stars

Page Two:

Style Supreme Wrap: 10 Battle Stars

10 Battle Stars Cat-eyed Erisa skin style: 15 Battle Stars

15 Battle Stars Viridian The Imagined skin style: 20 Battle Stars

20 Battle Stars Spacevoid Black The Origin skin style: 25 Battle Stars

25 Battle Stars Dazzling Spirit Tsuki 2.0 skin style: 30 Battle Stars

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Full body images of super level variants Full body images of super level variants https://t.co/dc1xWALlcw

Once you get these ten items, you will now be able to get your hands on the Super Style section of Bonus Rewards. The Super Style skins are split into Stealth Silver, Tempest, and Vivid. Here's how you can unlock each Super Style Level in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Stealth Silver Super Level Styles:

To unlock the Stealth Silver Super Level Styles, you must meet the following prerequisites:

Collect a minimum of 110 Rewards from the Battle Pass.

Collect 10 Bonus Rewards from the Battle Pass.

Tempest Super Level Styles:

To get the Tempest Super Level Styles, you must meet the following prerequisites:

Collect a minimum of 115 Rewards from the Battle Pass.

Collect 15 Bonus Rewards from the Battle Pass.

Vivid Super Level Styles:

To get the Vivid Super Level Styles, you must meet the following prerequisites:

Collect a minimum of 120 Rewards from the Battle Pass.

Collect 20 Bonus Rewards from the Battle Pass.

Epic Games hasn't added any Super Styles for Imagined or Origin. However, players can get additional styles for them via the Battle Pass. Getting all the Super Styles will not be easy and will require a lot of grinding.

