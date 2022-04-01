What lies inside the secret Vault in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

The arrival of Slone and the IO from the island's underbelly in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 wasn't as surprising as the sudden disappearance of Klombo. This giant but cute-looking dinosaur-like creature was introduced last season and quickly became everyone's favorite. Players could even feed Klombo items in exchange for weapons or other materials or could even hop on its back for a ride.

However, with the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Klombos were nowhere to be found on the map. Now, many speculate that the secret Vault inside the Command Cavern might have all the answers about where all the Klombos went.

What does the secret Vault in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 hold?

Fortnite is home to many enigmas, and even after three Chapters, we barely have just started to scratch the surface. One such mystery is the secret Vault located inside the newly added Command Cavern location.

The Chapter 3 Season 2 update brought several changes to the game as well as the map, and Epic even reworked Covert Cavern into Command Cavern with the update.

While the new location is in the same spot as the old one, the developers have made some minor changes to blend it with the overall theme of the ongoing season. With the IO now going all in, things have changed over at Covert Cavern, and players will now notice new communication towers and monitors outside.

On the inside, the Stone walls have been replaced with massive Vault doors. Currently, there's no way of opening these secret Vaults, which further raises numerous questions.

There are rumors that Klombos might be residing inside these Vaults as IO plans to take control over the island. Since they were pretty harmless until evoked, the IO might be working on them to use Klombos as a weapon.

There's also a possibility that the secret Vault might have been installed to quickly bring additional IO troops as and when required. The IO could use it to bring new equipment during the battle, or these secret Vaults might just be doorways to another location.

However, these remain speculations without an official word from the developers. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has just started, and there is still a lot to learn and know. Both IO and the Seven are getting themselves ready for an all-out war, and it seems like we might get to witness some new things pretty soon.

Edited by Shaheen Banu