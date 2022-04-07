Should Fortnite add new building presets?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 started with a big twist when Slone and the IO disabled all building on the island. While the Seven along with the loopers managed to restore all building on the island, the brief no-build duration stuck a chord with the community.

The developers have now added a permanent no-build mode to the game, allowing everyone to enjoy Fortnite without the hassle of building. However, building and editing has been the standout and unique features of the game.

Despite this, it has mostly stayed the same even after three long chapters. While Epic Games has constantly added new and improved gameplay mechanics, building has not received much attention in the recent past.

Recently, a Fortnite player shared their views and concept designs, proposing that the developers should add new build-pieces and edits.

Should Fortnite get new building presets?

Building has been present in the game since its inception and was a popular gameplay mechanic/feature among the masses. The community really enjoyed the feature and is still coming up with some bizarre new edits. However, building and editing soon grew stale and a bit bland as there weren't many new things to do.

The presets and the building pieces have remained the same and not much has been added by Epic Games either. This has made building quite obsolete and out of favor. While there are players who still like building, a majority seem to have lost interest.

Recently, a user on Twitter shared their views on the state of building in Fortnite and stated that the developers should consider adding new build-pieces and new edits to the game.

Raider464 @raidr_fn Since a lot of people dislike building in fortnite nowadays, maybe add new build-pieces & new edits finally? @FortniteGame Since a lot of people dislike building in fortnite nowadays, maybe add new build-pieces & new edits finally? @FortniteGame https://t.co/IKUZMgiHjz

The player suggests ways in which the developers could implement new things to building and make it more lucrative. As it can be seen from the image in the tweet, new building pieces or even new edits seem really cool and might make a great addition to the game.

O K jumps @okjumpss @raidr_fn @FortniteGame New building pieces is a bit too much but I would love new edits. Maybe with new building pieces they can let you choose four different pieces to have in your arsenal. Would be kind of insane to see the meta evolve and all the unique playstyles, especially in trios. @raidr_fn @FortniteGame New building pieces is a bit too much but I would love new edits. Maybe with new building pieces they can let you choose four different pieces to have in your arsenal. Would be kind of insane to see the meta evolve and all the unique playstyles, especially in trios.

A majority of the users in the replies have agreed that new edits should make their way into the game as it would really change the whole scenario. However, these are still a long way away and Epic will need to consider a lot of things before implementing any new feature.

Nonetheless, new edits would really make the game more fun, and it is something that the developers should try to add to the game.

Edited by Mayank Shete