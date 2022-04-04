Who has the most crown wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Victory Crowns and Crowned Victory Royale are back in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, which means players can show off their winnings in public lobbies.

Since its debut last season, Crowned Victory Royale has hit it off with the community and is a great way to show off one's winnings. They also provide a bit of bonus XP and can make your XP grind a little easier.

With the start of a brand new season, Crowned Victory Royales have been reset, meaning players will have to start grinding again. The current season is a couple of weeks old, and players have already begun to show off their crowned victories.

But who currently has the most crown wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2? Read on to find out.

Who currently has the maximum Crowned Victory Royale in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Most players play Fortnite for fun and don't care much about winning or Crowned Victory Royale. However, some want to be the best and reach the top no matter what. The player with the most crown wins in Chapter 3 Season 2 is none other than Ship himself.

For the uninitiated, Ship is one of the best Fortnite players and holds the Guinness World Record for most eliminations and wins in the game, and that's probably not going to change any time soon. The Twitch streamer posted the same on his Twitter account.

He amassed 2,247 crowned Victory Royales over the last season, but that number reset to zero when the Season 2 update went live. However, Ship is back on the grind and has already managed to reach around 200 Crowned Victory Royale in Season 2.

Ship @ShipStreaming @FortniteGame @GWR super hyped to get this today shoutout to everybody that has supported me over the last couple years it’s been a grind! super hyped to get this today shoutout to everybody that has supported me over the last couple years it’s been a grind!⛵️ @FortniteGame @GWR https://t.co/2OqgIgKVeA

While crown wins are undoubtedly a fun and exciting feature, many players in the community are unsure about the real purpose of Crowned Victory Royale in the game. As they don't have any in-game purpose and can be farmed in bot lobbies- why are they present?

Currently, there's no way one can isolate wins in Fortnite bot lobbies from ranked ones, which leads many to believe that the system is just not worth it. However, these do act as personal achievements and give players a sense of pride.

However, it would be great if Epic Games could find a way or develop a technique that would make Crowned Victory Royale a more worthwhile feature.

