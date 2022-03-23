Are victory crowns still in the game in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 introduced a lot of revolutionary new features to the game. A few new mechanics, a couple of new locations, entirely new weapons, and more were all added at the onset of Chapter 3.

Now that Chapter 3 Season 2 is here, changes have once again been implemented and some of the changes from last season are not in the game anymore. Victory Crowns were one of the best new features from last season, but did they make it to this season?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Did Victory Crowns stay around?

While many things, like the Heavy Shotgun and the MK-Seven Assault Rifle, did not make the transition to the new season, Victory Crowns did. Players can still earn them in victory or by picking up one dropped by an eliminated player.

They still function the exact same way, with the built-in emote showcasing how many wins players have earned with the crown. Another thing players were wondering was whether or not the crown would reset from season to season, and it appears that that is the case.

According to Fortnite Wiki, the v20.00 update, which introduced Chapter 3 Season 2, resets the progress on crowned Victory Royales, so players will have to start over and accumulate them this season.

That's a bit of unfortunate news for someone like Ship, arguably the best player in Fortnite. He has amassed a total of 2,247 crowned Victory Royales over the last season, but that number reset to zero when the update went live.

Ship @ShipStreaming crazy grind this season had a lot of fun playing and streaming for you guys apperciate all the support you guys give me crazy grind this season had a lot of fun playing and streaming for you guys apperciate all the support you guys give me⛵️❤️ https://t.co/Use19g8uF7

However, it does seem like he hasn't missed a beat, as he has already earned 40 victories in just three days. That puts him on pace to get nearly 1,000 by the end of the season, though he will probably outdo that pace with ease.

Ship @ShipStreaming how many crowns are you guys at? how many crowns are you guys at?👑 https://t.co/iIjlYDZGGx

Victory Crowns were a nice addition to the game, but not all additions stuck around. Even ones that fans love, like the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters, leave eventually. All good things must come to an end, even in Fortnite.

Victory Crowns were added last season (Image via Epic Games)

However, it does seem like the Victory Crowns will be here to stay for the foreseeable future. They've been a great addition and will be sorely missed if removed.

They don't have any real effect on this season's gameplay and they only do good things for players who have them, so there's no need for Epic Games to consider vaulting them at any time.

