Fortnite YouTuber pretends to be Dr Slone and it goes unbelievably well

The IO finally managed to get Dr. Slone and others from underneath the island's belly onto the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 island at the very start of the current season.

To get the upper hand on the Seven and the loopers, Slone quickly disabled all buildings and has set up camp at The Fortress and a bunch of other IO guards. She also carries a Mythic Striker Burst Rifle and is the boss of the area.

While players can fight her, obtain the Mythic Striker Burst Rifle, and get on with the game, a YouTuber decided to impersonate Slone and pretend to be the evil mastermind for the entire duration match.

This went well and the player managed to fool most of the lobby into thinking that he was the real Dr. Slone in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

A Fortnite YouTuber pulled off being Dr. Slone for an entire game

Dr. Slone is probably one of the most influential and well-known characters in the game and hid her real identity from loopers for a long time. She is quite smart and always comes up with a plan for everything.

Despite her actions and intentions, the community liked Slone and the overall representation of the character. In Chapter 3 Season 2, Slone is back on the island and is looking to end the war for good.

But before any of that happened, a Fortnite YouTuber decided to substitute Slone and trick everyone into believing that he is the real deal. His idea worked and the player managed to mislead others into assuming that he was the original Slone.

The YouTuber going by the username Tomato - Fortnite in one of his videos pretended to be the boss of The Fortress POI by killing off Slone and taking her place. The player even had quite a similar-looking skin and looked precisely like Slone at first glance.

He also had one of his friends who acted as an IO guard to further the act real and mislead the players. The YouTuber landed on The Fortress POI, killed Slone and the other IO guards and took their positions.

He managed to fool several players passing by the area and even got a few bonus kills this way. While the player died a couple of times, he also won a Victory Royale, which was impressive. It was a fun experiment and will be a lesson for players to be aware of any doppelgangers on the island.

