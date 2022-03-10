How to get the PlayStation emote for free in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite players on PlayStation will soon have the opportunity to earn some free cosmetic items. The PlayStation Cup will take place in Duos format during March, and the Neo Versa emotes will be up for grabs.

The PlayStation Cup is an exclusive tournament series introduced for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users. These factions of gamers will be able to earn in-game rewards, and the winners will get their share from the $114,750 Prize Pool.

Here's everything to know about the upcoming PlayStation Cup in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite PlayStation Cup: Start date, rewards, and more

There will be two rounds in the upcoming PlayStation Cup, and it will begin on March 11. The first round will take place on March 11, and the second round will take place on March 12. Both rounds will have different scoring systems.

The start time for the PlayStation Cup will be different for each region. Loopers can head to the in-game Compete tab to know the exact timings for their region. This time around, all regions can take part in the PlayStation Cup.

It is worth noting that the first round of the competition will be open to everyone on PlayStation. Loopers will have three hours to play a maximum of 10 matches and earn as many points as they can. Thereafter, the top 100 players (top 50 teams) from every region will advance to Round 2.

In Round 2, teams will be given six matches to earn as many points as they can. The winners will earn a prize in each region.

Every team that earns 8 points in the PlayStation Cup will get the Neo Versa emote as a free reward.

Eligibility criteria for the Fortnite PlayStation Cup

Players can take part in the PlayStation Cup with a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 console. They have to download the game on the device, enable two-factor authentication for their Epic Games Account, and reach Level 50.

After becoming eligible, loopers can head to the Play tab and change the mode to the PlayStation Cup by pressing Square (this opens the Discover Tab). They can then navigate to the Fortnite Competitive section and select the PlayStation Cup.

All in all, the PlayStation Cup is a great initiative by Epic Games and PlayStation to reward their respective communities. It is no surprise that players on other platforms like PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch are looking forward to playing in similar exclusive tournaments.

