Why Fortnite's most revered game mode 'Avengers LTM' needs to return

Three years ago, Epic Games added the Avengers LTM to Fortnite, and it soon became a massive hit. Players got to relive the Endgame storyline in this unique metaverse, something that the movie did not offer.

The objective of this LTM was extremely simple. Players had to collect five Infinity Stones as they took on the role of Thanos. The rest of the lobby had all the Mythic weapons from the Avengers' arsenal at their disposal with the aim of defeating the Mad Titan himself.

This was one of the first Fortnite collaborations that went beyond the Battle Pass cosmetics. In fact, it remains one of the only few collaborations to bring something interesting to the table, and fans are desperate for its return.

Fortnite needs another Avengers LTM soon

Chapter 3 of the Battle Royale game came as a pleasant surprise after a disappointing latter half of Chapter 2. However, the game is still missing the punch it packed in the first chapter. Back in Season 8, Epic Games introduced the Endgame Limited Time Mode and it changed the Battle Royale game forever.

Unfortunately, that change was short-lived, as future collaborations brought nothing more than skins and cosmetics. Epic Games has missed several opportunities for amazing LTMs with the Naruto, Spider-Man, and League of Legends collaborations. All of these could have turned into deeply immersive experiences that could have helped expand the Fortnite Metaverse.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Drop into the Fortnite Endgame LTM now!



epicgames.com/fortnite/news/… Take on Thanos and the Chitauri by wielding Avengers: Endgame items scattered throughout the Battle Royale island 🗺️Drop into the Fortnite Endgame LTM now! #FortniteXAvengers Take on Thanos and the Chitauri by wielding Avengers: Endgame items scattered throughout the Battle Royale island 🗺️Drop into the Fortnite Endgame LTM now! #FortniteXAvengersepicgames.com/fortnite/news/… https://t.co/yo3qdEIb2m

Clearly, if Chapter 3 has to get better, an updated Avengers LTM is desperately needed. With the arrival of all these new Marvel characters like Spider-Man, Prowler, Dr. Strange, etc., Epic Games can certainly introduce yet another interesting LTM.

If it’s not a new game mode, the developers can at least bring back the original Endgame Limited Time Mode so that players can relive the nostalgia from Chapter 1 Season 8.

Will Epic Games introduce more LTMs to Fortnite?

It is clear that players need more than just classic Battle Royale gameplay and a few skin collaborations to make them happy. The Zero Build LTM was a step in the right direction, but players need to see modes like this regularly. Even if the developers keep bringing back older LTMs, players are only going to get bored after a while.

Epic Games has already proved with the ongoing IO vs Seven storyline that it is capable of making things much more interesting. Hopefully, as the momentum grows, players end up getting even more interesting game modes and LTMs.

