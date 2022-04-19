A Spider-Verse Fortnite skin could be on the way to Chapter 3 Season 2

The Spider-Verse in Fortnite continues to grow after the arrival of Prowler in Chapter 3 Season 2. Last season, Spider-Man and Gwen also turned up the fun on the island with their appearance, but fans still want more.

It seems like Prowler will not be the last skin from the Spider-Verse to arrive in the Battle Royale game. The recently leaked cover of the Spider-Man 2099 Fortnite variant hints at the arrival of another character from the popular Marvel comic series in the game.

The cover depicts the Drift Skin in its ultimate form fighting against Spider-Man 2099. This is undoubtedly a strong reason for fans to believe that the superhero might arrive in the Battle Royale game later this season.

Spider-Man 2099 skin likely to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

All the Marvel comic collaborations ultimately came as skins in the Battle Royal game. Even the most recent Zero War comic series lent several characters, such as Dr. Strange, to help The Seven fight the Imagined Order and protect Zero Point.

With Prowler arriving in the game soon, players will need Spider-Man from the Spider-Verse to fend away the threat from this Marvel villain. Ideally, Miles Morales would have been the perfect choice to fight the Prowler.

However, if Epic Games doesn't manage to get him into the game, any other Spider-Man variant would do.

Earlier, several rumors suggested that Miles would be coming to the game later this season. Unfortunately, there was no evidence to suggest he would arrive anytime soon. Given that Spider-Man 2099 already has a comic book collaboration, it makes sense to release him into the game.

Fans react to possible Fortnite x Spider-Man 2099 collab

Fans of the Battle Royale game got highly excited as soon as the comic book cover was leaked. They immediately knew that this meant that the skin would be arriving in the game later this season.

Fans can't wait to see the skin in the game. Moreover, the expansion of the Spider-Verse in Fortnite could also mean that many more characters from the popular comic series will be arriving in the game soon.

Epic Games might also consider an entire season based on Spider-Verse, where the heroes and anti-heroes belong in the comic series. Fans will have to wait for a couple more seasons to pass before seeing this happen.

