Fortnite fan concept: From Darth Vader to Chewbacca, entire Star Wars cavalry headed to Chapter 3

The arrival of Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is all but confirmed. The rumors are too good to ignore, and even Donald Mustard has verified the presence of lightsabers in the upcoming season.

Excited by Vader's arrival, a couple of concept designers imagined an entire Star Wars-themed season. Not only will Da rth Vader step foot on the island, but he will bring the Empire along with him.

This all-new Chapter 3 Season 3 concept includes skins, storyline, and map changes.

Funniicat on Twitter recently shared his concept for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 "Imperial." The entire season is inspired by Star Wars and has not only Darth Vader but also Luke Skywalker, C3PO, Chewbacca, and Han Solo.

Everything in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 "Imperial" concept

The highlight of Chapter 3 Season 3: Imperial's concept is undoubtedly the range of Star Wars skins. Although the Darth Vader skin is confirmed to arrive next season, the concept also imagines Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, C-3PO, Chewbacca, Han Solo, and Ben Kenobi as possible outfits.

- Luke Skywalker

- Leia Organa

- C-3PO

All the important characters from the Rebel Alliance and the Empire will be a part of the upcoming season. The storyline follows the Empire threatening Reality Zero and the Rebel Alliance helping The Seven take on the impending doom. It was the war between the IO and The Seven that left the Zero Point unstable.

The Instability of the Point invited the Galactic Empire in Fortnite from a Galaxy far, far away. Led by Darth Vader, the new invaders of the island have undeniably dangerous intentions.

Previously...

- Time For Retreat

- A Galaxy Far, Far Away

- An Unexpected Fate

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 map changes

With a Star Wars-themed season arrives a Star Wars-themed map. For starters, the Daily Bugle POI will be converted to Fortress Vader. The concept creators have also included Yoda's Hut in a secluded corner of the map.

Besides these changes, all the new characters will also be available as NPCs. These will have a unique POI dedicated to them, from Chewbacca in Kachirho to Luke Skywalker in Reality Zero Jedi Shrine.

Like IO outposts in the current season, there will also be Imperial Outposts all around the map.

- Fortress Vader

- AT-AT Wreckage

- Imperial Outposts

New weapons arriving in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 "Empire"

Donal Mustard has confirmed that lightsabers will return to Chapter 3 Season 3. However, the concept by Funniicat imagines several other weapons from the popular sci-fi franchise arriving at the battle royale game.

Hans Solo's Blaster Pistols, A280C Blaster Rifle, Luke Skywalker's lightsaber, and Chewbacca's Bowcaster will be Mythic weapons that players can get after eliminating the respective Mythic NPCs.

- A280C Blaster Rifle

- Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber

- Chewbacca's Bowcaster

Clearly, the meticulously curated concept by Funniicat is a dream come true for all Star Wars fans. However, it is still unclear whether Chapter 3 Season 3 will only feature Darth Vader and the lightsabers or could possibly be a full-blown Star Wars-themed season.

