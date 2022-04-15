Why Light Sabers might return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Yet another Star Wars collaboration is set to arrive in Fortnite, as rumors regarding Darth Vader in Chapter 3 Season 3 are all but confirmed. Players hope that the anti-hero skin will be available as both a part of the Battle Pass and a Mythic Boss.

Since reports of the leak, players have started expecting that the next season will have a Star Wars theme, including POIs from the popular franchise, cosmetics, and weapons.

Even if players cannot get an entire season inspired by Star Wars, they are likely expecting the Light Sabers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Luckily, Darth Vader might just bring along the Light Sabers with him.

Darth Vader may bring Light Sabers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

A Star Wars-themed live event already took place in the Battle Royale game at the beginning of Chapter 2. Epic Games, in collaboration with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, hosted the event back in December 2019 until January 2020.

The Star Wars x Fortnite live event featured a wide range of outfits inspired by characters from the popular sci-fi franchise. The collaboration also introduced Light Sabers as a Mythic weapon in the game for the first time. Unfortunately, however, they were vaulted after a single update.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



On the second monitor you can see some folders such as:

- Family Guy

- Chapter 3 - Season 3 Jones

- Chapter 3 - Season 3 - Vader

- Doom

and some other files



Players saw the Light Sabers in Fortnite once again around Star Wars day (May 4) in 2020. Once again, the Mythic weapon was removed after a couple of days.

Hopefully, with Darth Vader arriving in Chapter 3 Season 3, players will see the Light Sabers stick around for longer. If Vader ends up becoming a Mythic boss with the Light Saber as his weapon, it should be available for the entire season.

Donald Mustard confirms the arrival of Light Sabers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Data miners found leaked footage of Light Sabers in the Chapter 3 Season 3 files. The Mythic weapon will be available in red, green, blue, and purple.

Moreover, a YouTuber recently uploaded a clip of Light Sabers in Chapter 3 Season 3. To everyone's surprise, Epic Games’ CCO Donald Mustard graciously confirmed the legitimacy of the clip.

Light Sabers in Chapter 3 Season 3 confirmed (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Hopefully, players will also get a Star Wars-themed POI for the Darth Vader Mythic boss, similar to The Mandalorian's crashed ship. Although this hasn't been confirmed yet, with the map changes happening due to the IO vs. Seven war, it is certainly a possibility.

Edited by Saman