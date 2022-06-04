8 Fortnite back blings that are reactive to kills

No look in Fortnite is complete without a back bling. Every character in the game is equipped with one. Whenever Fortnite launches an outfit, a back bling matching the outfit generally comes with it. Besides complementing the look, the back blings often serve as tactical gear as well.

While some outfits in the game are reactive, this property is automatically transferred to back blings. There are a plethora of back blings that react to different things in the game. Some of them react to the altitude, some to the health of the player, while others are just reactive in general. In this listicle, fans will learn about eight different back blings that react to getting kills.

These are 8 Fortnite back blings that react to kills

8) Signal Hub

Launched in December 2018, bundled with the Waypoint outfit, this rare back bling is up for grabs in the Fortnite item shop for a cost of 1200 V-bucks.

The futuristic-looking back bling for sure is an eye-catcher. And with different in-built lights, the back bling is very noticeable in the game. This back bling is reactive to eliminations. The lights on the back bling glow whenever the player gets a kill.

Story continues below ad

7) Clockworks

Clockworks is an epic back bling that was bundled with the Ludwig outfit. It could be purchased from the Fortnite item shop for an astronomical price of 1500 V-bucks. This, for sure, is an expensive cosmetic item.

Well, the good thing is that the back bling does justify its price. This old-timey-looking wooden clock tells the current time while the player is in the game. Whenever the player gets an elimination, instead of a Cuckoo bird, a Llama pops out in a similar fashion. Neat trick, Epic!

Story continues below ad

6) Tabulator

Bundled with the Prodigy outfit, Tabulator is one rare back bling. Instead of being available for purchase from the Fortnite item shop, one had to claim it.

Exclusively designed for PlayStation players, this back bling was part of the PlayStation Plus celebration pack. Later, it was available for PC players to claim via linking their PlayStation accounts with their Epic accounts.

As the name suggests, this back bling is shaped like a regular calculator; however, instead of performing multiplication or other such mathematical equations, it just keeps a tab on how many eliminations the player has amassed.

Story continues below ad

5) Back Scratcher

With a name like that, this back bling sounds like something out of The Family Guy, but it is not. Bundled with the Envision outfit, this backbling can be purchased from the Fortnite item shop for 1500 V-bucks.

This vinyl player-shaped back bling is a versatile and reactive cosmetic item. This backpack lights up whenever the player drinks a health potion, opens a chest, or uses an emote. The back bling also lights up and plays music when the player gets an elimination.

Story continues below ad

4) E.L.I.M

Coming with the A.I.M outfit, this legendary back bling could be claimed upon completing seven of the ten Hunting Party challenges in Chapter 1 Season 6 of Fortnite.

This steampunk-inspired back bling is somewhat reactive. It does nothing more than keeping the count of the kills the player gets, similar to the Tabulator.

3) Iron Man Backplate

Story continues below ad

There are hardly any Fortnite players who didn't enjoy the Marvel crossover in Chapter 2 Season 4. This Marvel series back bling could be claimed as a reward for reaching level 89 of the Fortnite battle pass of the same season.

Like the suit it belongs to, the Iron Man Backplate is a product of cutting-edge nanotechnology, all complete with two in-built rail guns, which, however, don't really work in the game. This back bling is another one that is reactive to kills and keeps a count of the kills acquired by the player.

2) Mystique's Skull

Story continues below ad

Another back bling from the Marvel series, Mystique's Skull could be claimed upon reaching level 81 of the Fortnite battle pass in Chapter 2 Season 4.

This golden skull is reactive only to the eliminations. On the first elimination, the eyes of the skull glow slightly red. Upon killing three players, the eyes flash again and take on a brighter red color. On the fifth elimination, the eyes flash yet again, this time with the brightest red color so far, and the color remains the same throughout the rest of the game.

1) Super Cab-Masher

Story continues below ad

A part of the Gaming Legends Series, this back bling could be purchased from the Fortnite item shop with either Chun-Li or the Ryu and Chun Li bundle for 1600 V-bucks and 2200 V-bucks, respectively.

This piece of cosmetic is legendary and reeks of nostalgia. The Super Cab-Masher is modeled after the Street Fighter 2: World Warrior arcade machine. The monitor on the machine is reactive to different scenarios.

While players are being chased by the storm, Blanka performs his Electric Thunder on the monitor, and while getting an elimination, Ryu performs a Shoryuken.

A lot of thought went into designing this back bling, and this cosmetic item is something that every Fortnite player should get to experience.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far