Family Guy Fortnite crossover may have leaked during during the Unreal Engine 5 livestream

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations, even with brands that would be totally unconventional. Epic Games has landed crossovers with Jordan, Balenciaga, Marvel, Rick and Morty, Naruto and God of War, among many others. At this point, a collaboration with anything would not be surprising.

A new crossover might have leaked in a recent live stream. Eagle-eyed players might have caught a Family Guy reference in the Unreal Engine 5 showcase, which may mean a skin or some other cosmetic is on the way.

Fortnite x Family Guy collaboration may have been accidentally leaked

Epic Games just held their livestream showcasing Unreal Engine 5, the highly touted gaming engine that they've employed for Fortnite. The Witcher games will be made on it, after a deal was struck with CD Projekt RED.

One player noticed two key folders in the background of the stream. Though they're tiny and difficult to see, there are two unmistakeable folders for Doom and Family Guy.

Unless Doom or Family Guy is making a new game on Unreal Engine 5, the most likely outcome is a collaboration with Fortnite.

polaq 🐱 @polaqwym IN ONE OF THE FORTNITE CLIPS THEY SHOWED IN THE UNREAL ENGINE 5 STREAM YOU CAN SEE A FOLDER CALLED FAMILY GUY AND DOOM IN THE CINEMATIC SEQUENCE



LMAO? IN ONE OF THE FORTNITE CLIPS THEY SHOWED IN THE UNREAL ENGINE 5 STREAM YOU CAN SEE A FOLDER CALLED FAMILY GUY AND DOOM IN THE CINEMATIC SEQUENCELMAO? https://t.co/XgX1NsP2aH

There are plenty of other folders seen in the livestream, but those are two of the most interesting. Doom is less interesting because it's a game that could, in theory, be adapted onto Unreal Engine 5 or a new release could be made.

However, Family Guy can really only be a collaboration, which is an interesting move. Peter Griffin would be a difficult skin to emulate into the popular battle royale based on the character's shape and design.

However, the theory that Peter might be a skin someday is not without proof. Last year, Epic Games released a survey collecting opinions on potential skins that might make their way into the game.

Stewie (Image via KingAlexHD on YouTube)

Several Fortnite skins that are already in the game were featured, as was Peter Griffin. That doesn't guarantee his appearance, but the two instances are too much to ignore completely. The likelihood of a crossover is fairly high.

Readers must note that all the above speculations are based on leaks, and not even one found in the game files. This information should be taken with a pinch of salt as nothing has been confirmed by Epic Games.

Edited by Saman