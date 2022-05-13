How to get an elimination with a Pistol, SMG, or Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3

Week 8 Seasonal Quests in Fortnite are finally live, and players can start earning a massive amount of XP by completing easy challenges. Some of these quests might get tricky, but others, like getting an elimination with a Pistol, SMG, or Shotgun, are extremely easy.

Thankfully, one of the replacement quests for Week 8 is quite simple. Even beginners can finish this challenge and earn 20,000 XP with ease. The challenge doesn't require going to different locations or hunting down secret objects; the only thing players have to do is get an elimination.

Out of the two replacement quests for Week 8, one is to get an elimination with a Pistol, SMG, or Shotgun. Given that the ongoing spray meta heavily favors the SMGs, it shouldn't be too hard to complete this quest.

Step-by-step guide to getting an elimination with Pistol, SMG, or Shotgun in Fortnite

"Get an elimination with a Pistol, SMG, or Shotgun" is probably one of the easiest challenges players can face in the Battle Royale game. One simply has to find a weapon that belongs to the three specified classes and get an elimination with the same.

Players can follow these simple steps to complete the challenge and earn 20,000XP:

Land in a hot drop closer to a chest or one of the three weapons. Pick up a pistol, shotgun, or SMG. Find a player who hasn't managed to get a weapon yet. Eliminate the player using either of the three weapons.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has a range of powerful SMGs, Pistols, and Shotguns. Players can use the Stinger SMG in any phase of the game to melt an enemy and complete the challenge. The all-new ranger shotgun is also a great choice to win a 1v1 duel at close range.

chrismel @chrismelSchleeb i love the ranger shotgun i love the ranger shotgun https://t.co/QttrNHVeSM

Finally, players can also use the Exotic Shadow Tracker pistol if they land directly at Camp Cuddle. Players can purchase the Exotic pistol for Gold Bars from Metal Team Leader and Cuddlepool NPCs.

All the Week 8 Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Another week of Seasonal Challenges has arrived in Fortnite, with seven interesting new quests. Players can complete these and earn 20,000XP each for a total of 140,000XP. Two replacement challenges are also available in case another one has a bug.

Deal Damage to Opponents from 10 Meters or Less with the Drum Shotgun (150)

Travel 1000 Meters in the Choppa (1000)

Plant Saplings at Bomb Crater Clusters (3)

Detonate Remote Explosives while Sliding (2)

Call in an Air Strike on a Tank (1)

Refuel a Repair Torch at a Gas Pump (2)

Deal Damage to Enemies with the Combat SMG (500)

Open Cash Registers (3) - Replacement

Get an Elimination with a Pistol, SMG, or Shotgun (1) - Replacement

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Week 8 Seasonal Challenges are out now!



The following challenges are replacement challenges for if another one has a bug:

- Open 3 Cash Registers

- Get an elimination with a Pistol, SMG, or Shotgun The Week 8 Seasonal Challenges are out now!The following challenges are replacement challenges for if another one has a bug:- Open 3 Cash Registers- Get an elimination with a Pistol, SMG, or Shotgun https://t.co/TXxfzkGY9D

Most of the challenges are extremely easy and players can even do a bunch of them in a single game. Clearly, doing Seasonal Challenges in Chapter 3 Season 2 is the easiest way to level up fast in Fortnite.

