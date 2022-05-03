Console-exclusive Fortnite cosmetics are coming to PlayStation and Xbox

Based on a recent leak, Xbox and PlayStation users might be getting more exclusive cosmetics in Fortnite.

Over the years, there have been several different platform-exclusive cosmetics in Fortnite. For example, the Galaxy skin was exclusive to gamers who purchased a new Galaxy phone. There have been Nintendo Switch models sold with console-exclusive bundles. Xbox players have had specific cosmetics as well as PlayStation users.

It can be unfortunate to miss out on good cosmetics because they're exclusive to one platform, like the Galaxy skin, which is one of the best in the game. Conversely, many players take pride in their console of choice, so an exclusive cosmetic is a fun flex.

Xbox and PlayStation players might be getting exclusive Fortnite cosmetics

HYPEX @HYPEX The Wrap to the left is apparently obtainable via "Playstation Activation" & the wrap to the right is obtained via something XBox related (codenamed "XboxHW") The Wrap to the left is apparently obtainable via "Playstation Activation" & the wrap to the right is obtained via something XBox related (codenamed "XboxHW") https://t.co/7MvgSpqJGR

According to a new leak, Xbox and PlayStation users might be getting a new weapon wrap. Two new wraps with codenames were uncovered in the game's files. These indicate that the two consoles will have access to their new and exclusive wraps.

The leak comes from HYPEX, a very reputable leaker in the Fortnite community. He noted that one wrap is obtainable through "PlayStation Activation," which likely means that once an account loads up Fortnite, they'll unlock the wrap.

The Xbox activation is a little less clear because the item is codenamed "XboxHW," which doesn't indicate much. However, it is very likely that it will be activated in a similar fashion.

There's always the possibility that these wraps are headed for the Item Shop, but that hasn't happened with console-exclusive items before. The Galaxy Fortnite skin was never in the Item Shop, which makes it insanely expensive (at par with the price of the device).

Both these wraps are good, but the Xbox one appears to be more favorable to players. Interestingly, it is also a part of the Gilded Hunter set. The PlayStation skin is not part of an existing set, so it is a standalone cosmetic.

Rezztro @Rezztro @HYPEX Looks like I’m buying an Xbox now @HYPEX Looks like I’m buying an Xbox now

These cosmetics do not currently have a timetable for when they'll be released. They just showed up in the game files, likely as a result of the v20.30 update that was released today, so they might be sitting there for a while.

It should be noted that this is a leak, so this information isn't exactly credible. There's a high likelihood that they will show up, but until they do or until Epic Games confirms their existence, this information is purely speculative.

