8 more Marvel characters who may arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Marvel and Fortnite don't seem to be slowing down in the slightest when it comes to their collaborations.

There have been tons of Marvel characters who have taken part in the battle royale. And they appear just to keep coming. With Dr. Strange and The Prowler introduced in Chapter 3 Season 2, fans want more.

They always want more, and Marvel x Fortnite will continue giving. A new comic called the Zero War is coming out, and that has players wondering who else might show up on the island before Season 2 is all said and done.

Note: This article may be subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Eight Marvel characters loopers could see in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

8) Falcon

Sam Wilson went from being the Falcon to being Captain America (Image via Marvel)

Since his inclusion in the cinematic universe, the Falcon has become one of the most popular Marvel characters. Now, Falcon is the recently appointed Captain America.

This could either see the Falcon join Fortnite as himself or as an alternate style for the already implemented Captain America skin. Either way, it's odd this character hasn't arrived yet.

7) Silk

A handful of variant comic covers showcased the Marvel x Fortnite collaboration. One of those was with Silk, a Spider-Man character set to have her own series coming to Amazon Prime.

Her abilities are similar to Peter Parker's as the same radioactive spider bit her. The inclusion of a variant comic cover featuring Silk is perhaps a hint at her arriving in the battle royale.

6) Iron Fist

Perhaps Danny Rand or the new Iron Fist will join the fray (Image via Marvel)

The same news about Silk can be said for Iron Fist. The character's Marvel series wasn't the most well-received, but it certainly made him more of a household name than he ever was before.

Danny Rand became the Iron Fist and used his powers to strike down evil. Evil is always found on the island, so it could be a safe bet that users will see Iron Fist show up at some point.

5) Captain Carter

This variant cover may be proof that Captain Carter is coming to the battle royale (Image via Epic Games/Marvel)

Another variant cover included the Cuddle Team Leader duking it out with Captain Carter. The What If...? star, Captain Carter, is an alternate universe version of Captain America if Peggy Carter received the super-soldier serum instead.

There are wild rumors that Captain Carter will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Doctor Strange being in the game and the variant comic cover combine to give ample indications that Captain Carter may be arriving.

4) Shuri

Shuri looks to play an important role in 'Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War' (Image via Epic Games/Marvel)

Shuri is the sister of King T'Challa, also known as the Black Panther. She also dons the alias of the Black Panther after coming to the throne of Wakanda like her brother.

The upcoming Marvel x Fortnite: Zero War comic just came out with a trailer that shows Suri fighting alongside Spider-Man. It isn't guaranteed, but that's enough to hint that she should arrive in Chapter 3 Season 2.

3) America Chavez

America Chavez is going to reach new heights of popularity soon (Image via Marvel)

This could be a long shot, but America Chavez will have a starring role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There's got to be some sort of tie-in for that movie with the battle royale.

Her powers allow her to travel freely through the multiverse, and it seems like a multiverse may be forming in Fortnite. It's a safe bet she may appear in the game if the multiverse theory comes true.

2) Scarlet Witch

A look at Scarlet Witch in the upcoming Doctor Strange film (Image via Marvel)

Fans are puzzled why Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, has not arrived in Fortnite yet. After the character had an award-winning TV series, the sky became the limit.

This reality-bending hero will now have her will tested in the upcoming Doctor Strange film. Any sort of tie-in between that movie and the battle royale will surely see Wanda show up on the island.

1) Miles Morales

It has been a long time coming. There is no way Chapter 3 Season 2 ends without Miles Morales' version of Spider-Man dropping from the Battle Bus and entering the Loop.

One of the Prowler's secret identities is that of Miles' uncle Aaron Davis. That, along with mentions and Easter eggs of Miles hidden in the Daily Bugle POI, has to mean the young web-slinging is on his way.

Edited by Ravi Iyer