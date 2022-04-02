Every upcoming Marvel skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Both Fortnite and Marvel are known for their frequent collaborations. From a ton of Marvel-themed skins releasing in the Item Shop to Thor mentioning the battle royale title in Avengers films, there have been countless instances where the franchises have come together.

So, it is no surprise that the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass includes Marvel characters such as Dr. Strange and Prowler. Interestingly, there are many more characters that have been teased by Zero War comics as well as leakers.

On that note, here's every Marvel skin that players can look forward to donning in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Marvel characters who might arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Although the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics will only be released in June 2022, covers for different editions have already been circulated, with each cover teasing a new story and new characters.

The following characters have been featured in recent posters:

Hellcat

Silk

Captain Carter

Hulk (Joe Fixit style)

Iron Fist

Shuri

Falcon

While it is unlikely that all of these characters will make an appearance in Chapter 3 Season 2, loopers can certainly expect to see Shuri, Iron Fist, Silk, and Hellcat in the Item Shop.

Hulk is one of the most popular Marvel characters ever, but incorporating his enormous physique as a playable skin would definitely be an arduous task for the developers. Hitbox mechanics have always been a glaring issue in large skins, and The Hulk would certainly be no exception.

Regardless, players are eager to add the iconic Bruce Banner to their Marvel skins collection, and are hoping that Epic Games at least adds a built-in emote to turn Bruce into The Hulk.

Moon Knight skin rumored for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

With Moon Knight releasing worldwide on March 30, 2022, the highly anticipated TV miniseries has already received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, and it makes perfect sense for Epic Games to bring Moon Knight to its flagship title.

As per prominent leakers like Shiina and iFireMonkey, a Moon Knight collaboration might already be in the works, as Disney and Epic Games have invited some creators to a premiere event. Interestingly, this also happened ahead of the release of Dune, and there was a crossover soon after.

Epic Games appears to have invited some content creators to watch the premiere of Moon Knight. While it's not confirmed yet, it makes it seem like we could see a Moon Knight collab in Fortnite soon. As spotted by @NotPaloleaks Epic Games appears to have invited some content creators to watch the premiere of Moon Knight. While it's not confirmed yet, it makes it seem like we could see a Moon Knight collab in Fortnite soon. As spotted by @NotPaloleaks;Epic Games appears to have invited some content creators to watch the premiere of Moon Knight. While it's not confirmed yet, it makes it seem like we could see a Moon Knight collab in Fortnite soon. https://t.co/1ShLa7Or8v

Hence, players can quite possibly look forward to unlocking the Moon Knight skin in Chapter 3 Season 2 soon.

All in all, it is evident that the crossovers between Fortnite and Marvel won't come to an end anytime soon. In fact, the quality and quantity of superhero skins is definitely on the rise with every new season.

