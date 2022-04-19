Fortnite players set to receive 2 free Marvel skins with comics, here's how

Fortnite and Marvel have one of the most successful partnerships in gaming. The last three seasons have had at least one Marvel skin, with two being available in this season's battle pass. They also teamed up for an entire battle pass in Chapter 2 Season 4.
That doesn't even count the long list of other Marvel skins that have come in the Item Shop or elsewhere. Rumors are swirling that Moon Knight will be getting a skin, as most characters who have a Disney+ show or MCU movie get one.
They've even teamed up for a comic run and are poised to do so yet again. This summer, the Fortnite Zero War comic run will feature Marvel characters and give codes for free cosmetics, two of which are Marvel skins. Here's how to unlock them.
Fortnite x Marvel comic is giving away two free Marvel skins
In total, Fortnite players will be able to receive five free cosmetics from these comics. The following will be available with the comics:
- Marvel skin
- Weapon wrap
- Pickaxe
- Spray
- Loading screen
- If all rewards are earned, a second Marvel skin
The comic run will have five issues in total. Each issue of the series will have a redeemable code for Fortnite. Players can redeem the code in the first issue for a free Marvel skin ("free," even if a purchase of the comic is necessary).
Issues two through five will have other cosmetics, presumably relating to or including the initial free Marvel skin or the story at large. To unlock the second free skin, gamers have to redeem all five codes.
Purchasing and redeeming all five codes from the comics will give players all the rewards. Unfortunately, there's no way to just buy the codes for the two Marvel skins, since one is dependent on all the other cosmetics being redeemed.
There is a lot of speculation but no confirmation on which two skins will be given away. A safe bet is Black Panther character Shuri, who is set to play a prominent role in the story and has been featured on the covers.
The second skin is much less clear. Thor and Storm are featured, but have already gotten skins. Leaks showed the potential for these characters to be added, too:
- Hellcat
- Captain America (Sam Wilson)
- Grey Hulk (Joe Fixit)
- Captain Carter (Peggy Carter)
- Silk
- Iron Fist
Any of these could be the second Marvel skin. The only way to find out is to redeem the codes when they are available this summer.