More Marvel characters are coming to Fortnite, new leak shows

The last three Fortnite Battle Passes have all featured at least one Marvel character with Carnage, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and The Prowler all making their way into the game. Furthermore, there was even an entire Marvel Battle Pass which added seven Marvel skins to the game. It also can't be forgotten that there are quite a few, like Daredevil, Antman, Thanos and Captain America, that were Item Shop exclusives.

Needless to say, of all the franchises and brands, Marvel has, by far, the most skins in Fortnite. They continue adding more every time a show or movie releases, with Moon Knight potentially being the next one to meet that fate.

The latest leaks show that there just might be a few more on the way, expanding an already massive roster of Marvel skins.

New leaks suggest even more Marvel Fortnite skins are on the way

Several interesting characters are featured on the cover of the new Zero War comics that give fans hope for their eventual arrival in Fortnite. This includes:

Hellcat

Captain America (Sam Wilson)

Grey Hulk (Joe Fixit)

Captain Carter (Peggy Carter)

Silk

Iron Fist

The leak comes from new Marvel x Fortnite Zero War variant covers that showcase a lot of characters, many of whom may be coming to the game. There are a couple of characters featured who have already made it to the game, like Captain Marvel and Venom.

Two Zero War comic covers (Image via Marvel)

While their usage on the cover doesn't necessarily mean they'll be added to Fortnite, it does make them pretty likely. Obviously, Epic Games has the right to use these characters, otherwise they likely wouldn't be on the cover.

However, since they do have the rights, it would make a lot of sense to add them to the game as skins. It is important to remember that this is a leak, so players should not treat this as official information, even if it seems very likely. Until Epic Games has officially announced any such news, it remains unconfirmed.

Some of the leaked characters are relatively unknown to non-comic readers, especially Grey Hulk, Silk, and Hellcat. Others have been featured prominently in some forms of media, many of them (like Sam Wilson and Captain Carter) pretty recently.

HYPEX @HYPEX All the New "Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War" Convers - Most likely teasing upcoming collabs All the New "Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War" Convers - Most likely teasing upcoming collabs 🔥 https://t.co/UlNqW4NdeB

The official comic releases in June, which might be the time any of these speculated skins arrive in the Item Shop or elsewhere.

