Moon Knight Fortnite skin likely to arrive in Chapter 3 Season 2

There was a lot of speculation about the big skin of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Many expected a full Star Wars battle pass, or at least a few skins from the franchise.

Others suspected it might be another Batman skin, commemorating the release of The Batman in early March. Others thought a Moon Knight skin for his upcoming Disney+ show was possible.

Ultimately, Epic Games decided to go with Doctor Strange to celebrate the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Prowler was also added for good measure, but none of the speculations came true.

However, a new leak suggests that a Moon Knight skin is coming to the game after all. It releases in just two days.

Moon Knight Fortnite skin possibly leaked ahead of TV show release

The leak comes courtesy of NotPaloleaks and ShiinaBR, two prominent Fortnite leakers. They've noted that what's happening with Moon Knight also happened with Dune, which received a pretty big collaboration.

(Thanks to Moon Knight collab coming soon?Epic Games & Disney invited some Fortnite content creators to a premiere event for the upcoming Moon Knight show!The same happened with Dune, a collab took place shortly after..(Thanks to @NotPaloleaks for making me aware of this!) Moon Knight collab coming soon? 😳Epic Games & Disney invited some Fortnite content creators to a premiere event for the upcoming Moon Knight show!The same happened with Dune, a collab took place shortly after.. 👀(Thanks to @NotPaloleaks for making me aware of this!) https://t.co/IIynojsQ2u

The Moon Knight premiere was held recently, and both Disney and Epic Games invited Fortnite players and content creators to the event. This strongly implies that a Moon Knight skin is in the works and that Disney and Epic Games want as much love for it as they can get.

Either way, it makes a lot of sense for Fortnite to release a Moon Knight skin. They have tons of other Marvel characters and have released the following for their show or movie:

Eddie Brock version of Venom

Spider-Man (battle pass skin)

Spider-Man (No Way Home version)

Shang-Chi

Carnage

Hawkeye

Kate Bishop

Hawkeye skins (Image via Epic Games)

Doctor Strange is no different, even if the timing is a little bit off. Moon Knight, though arguably a less popular character than some of them, is poised to get the same treatment.

Players can probably look forward to the skin in the next few days since March 30 is the official release date. However, it might not be released, since the Hawkeye cosmetics weren't released until the last episode of the show.

Epic Games has released no official confirmation regarding the same, and all stipulated information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

