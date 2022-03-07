Fortnite x Moon Knight skin concept is precisely what everyone expected

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is nearly here, with the inaugural chapter wrapping up in less than two weeks. That means new locations, new storylines, new characters, and a brand new Battle Pass. The latter is one of the most exciting changes every season as players get the opportunity to collect new skins.

One rumor is that the Moon Knight from Marvel Comics and the upcoming Disney+ show will make an appearance on the Battle Pass. The concept artist has created a skin for him, and it looks stellar.

Note: The article is based on a skin concept made by an artist on Twitter. Readers should take this information with a pinch of salt as Epic has confirmed nothing.

Fortnite concept artist creates stunning Moon Knight skin

The concept art comes from joafilipo_sa on Twitter. He's created several short teaser trailers for the skin and made some genuinely excellent cosmetics.

The skin looks exceptional, and the transformation from Marc Specter to Moon Knight seems as good as it does in the official Disney+ trailer for the show. He even utilized Moon Knight's crescent darts as a harvesting tool to give the character a built-in pickaxe.

Pretty much everything about this skin is perfect, except for the timing. Fortnite has taken concept artists' work and put it into the game many times before but might not be able to this time.

While the concept has been around for a few weeks, Epic Games was probably looking to make a Moon Knight skin long before then.

With Moon Knight set to be released just ten days after Chapter 3 Season 2 begins, there have been a lot of rumors of it being the collaborative top skin in the Battle Pass.

Moon Knight premiers March 30 (Image via Disney+)

If that's the case, it's far too late for this excellent concept to make it into the game. However, if it wasn't planned for the Battle Pass, it could make it a concept Item Shop entry.

Either way, a Moon Knight skin is pretty likely at some point and will likely look a lot like this concept art. The cosmetics will probably be similar, too, which the artist can take pride in.

