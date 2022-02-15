10 fan-made Fortnite skins, ranked based on creativity

Many Fortnite skins come courtesy of the players themselves. A lot of original concepts have originated in the minds of players who happen to be great artists, too.

Many players may not realize that one of their favorite skins is actually a fan design. Here are a few popular skins that Epic Games didn't come up with themselves.

Fan designed skins in Fortnite

10) Tender Defender

Tender Defender concept came from a young child (Image via Epic Games)

The Tender Defender has one of the more wholesome backstories. Young player Connor Foust created a basic design for the character to be added to Fortnite. A concept artist got hold of it and created a more refined version.

After that, Epic Games took notice and introduced it to the game. The Tender Defender quickly became popular.

9) Marigold

The female Midas skin came courtesy of u/kitsunexkitsu on Reddit. Midas was an extremely popular skin, and this Redditor made good use of that fact.

Epic Games liked it so much that they offered it as an in-game purchase. They were so sure of this skin that they released it for real money instead of V-Bucks.

8) Eco

T5G @Top5Gamingx



CONGRATS! It looks like @nollobandz, got one of their concepts into the game!

Nollobandz, a popular concept artist, created a design for what he called The Geologist. This design would eventually make it into the full game as Eco, an Earthy skin.

Pretty much every aspect of the design, even down to the back bling, made it directly into the game. Fortnite players loved this skin when it was released.

7) Midsummer Midas

Creating different styles for existing skins is not something Fortnite is unfamiliar with. Epic Games loves to re-skin certain characters and re-release them. In the case of Midsummer Midas, they had help.

Agent Dilaray worked on the concept for the summer version of the skin that would eventually arrive in Chapter 2 Season 7.

6) Marius

ea @easkateconcepts YOOOO HE'S HEREEEE!!!!



Thank you again to the amazing team at Epic for this opportunity and for all they do for the community!



I can't even begin to describe the feeling of seeing one of my concepts in-game, this is all still so surreal, thank you AAAAAAAA YOOOO HE'S HEREEEE!!!!Thank you again to the amazing team at Epic for this opportunity and for all they do for the community!I can't even begin to describe the feeling of seeing one of my concepts in-game, this is all still so surreal, thank you AAAAAAAA https://t.co/9U8Ov2MQjm

Marius has become a bit of a sweat skin, but that only speaks to the level of design present. The skin is a great design that looks good in-game, so tons of sweats picked it up.

It came courtesy of easkateconcepts, who has produced several quality designs over the years.

5) Joy

Dahja 🦋 @DahjaCat I can not even explain how much happiness is filled inside me, Epic Games I love you with all my heart. Thank you for making my dreams come true. WELCOME TO FORTNITE JOY I LOVE YOU BABIE

Joy may be a bit of a controversial skin, but the design is great. The message behind it is, too, and it even has one of the best built-in emotes any skin has.

The artist that gave Epic this skin told players:

"To the people who hate, grow up, educate yourself and do better."

4) Minty Codename E.L.F.

Pyne @nxtpyne



Rts & Likes appreciated

Minty E.l.f | Concept
Rts & Likes appreciated
Please leave your thoughts below! :D

Minty redesigns are nothing new in Fortnite, but at one point in time, the game didn't have any. When nxtpyne introduced the Minty Elf, it kickstarted the minty reskin phase.

These have quickly become some of the best skins in the game, even getting a Minty Legends pack. This skin started it all.

3) P-1000

P-1000 skin (Image via Epic Games)

One of the many Peely variants, P-1000 actually comes from a concept artist. The banana robot comes from Nobel_ on Instagram. Epic Games liked it so much that they released it with its own challenge set and V-Bucks.

2) Tomatohead

One of the most iconic skins is Tomatohead. What many players may not have realized is that it comes from tursuboi on Reddit. The skin has become an integral part of the game and has been an NPC.

1) Aura

Aura has become one of the sweatiest skins in the game. Any lobby that has a player with this skin is going to have a tough time defeating them. However, it is admittedly cool that the skin came from a concept artist. Not many extremely popular Fortnite skins can say that.

