9 sweatiest Fortnite skins of all time, ranked on design

Siren skin (Image via Epic Games)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Jan 21, 2022 01:19 AM IST
There's a good way of finding out whether or not a Fortnite player is a sweat. The skin they choose to wear is usually an indicator. New skins that are introduced often become sweat skins. That takes a bit of time, though. This article ranks some of the sweatiest skins the game.

These Fortnite skins give away the sweats

9) Sparkplug

Sweats often use high-quality female skins. This is the case with Sparkplug. The design is good, the skin is cool, but anyone who uses it is likely a sweaty Fortnite player.

Sparkplug #Fortnite #Fortography https://t.co/VsqUGIWGU5

8) Cobra Kai

The Cobra Kai skins have quickly become sweaty despite only being introduced recently. Collaborative skins don't usually end up sweaty, but these have.

Which Cobra do you want to be? Battle with Cobra Kai Dojo, Eagle Fang Karate, and Miyagi-Do Karate with the Karate KO and Dojo Showdown Bundles. https://t.co/SnpW9R9XBN

7) Ghoul Trooper

One of the game's earliest skins, the Ghoul Trooper, existed long before sweats took hold of it. It's a popular Halloween skin, but sweats use it all year long.

Ghoul Trooper and Skull Ranger (Image via Epic Games)
6) Siren

Once a pro player begins regularly using a skin, sweats usually follow suit. That's exactly what happened with Siren. Benjyfishy began exclusively using it, which prompted sweats everywhere to adopt the skin as their own.

i start maining a new skin and i get a new style already no way LOOOOOOOOOL https://t.co/xETDrQizDo

5) Aura

Many pros use this skin, which doesn't help its sweaty label. It was originally a concept art designed by a Fortnite Redditor. That would have been an excellent skin to use. Now, it's just a sweat skin.

Aura skin (Image via Epic Games)
4) Renegade Raider

The original Renegade Raider skin has been in the game for a long time. This skin implies a high skill level as well as being sweaty. Even for very old skin, the design is good. It was a popular skin before it became sweat skin.

Renegade Raider skin (Image via Epic Games)
3) Default skins

Anyone using default or simply removing their skin is a sweat. This tactic often conveys that players are either not good or a bot, thus tricking opponents. Many players have fallen for the trick, which helps fuel the casual vs. tryhard debate.

They selling default skins in fortnite now????😭😭😭 https://t.co/hOgLFQxIxc

2) Crystal

Crystal was introduced in Season X. It didn't take long for her to join the sweaty roster of Fortnite skins. This is a good skin that would otherwise be very popular. Sweats co-opted it and effectively rebranded it as such.

Crystal skin (Image via Epic Games)
1) Soccer skins

Since their introduction, mainly sweats have used these skins. That's a shame because they're good skins. The customization options and design are among the best Fortnite has put out. Unfortunately, anyone who uses one is labeled a sweat. The label usually isn't wrong.

The Goalbound set (Soccer Skins) will be in tonight's #Fortnite Item Shop!Added:+ Goalbound (2x)Leaving:- S.T.A.R.S. Team (1x)All:• Daily (1x)• Marvel (12x)• Featured (1x)• Goalbound (2x)• Boba Fett (1x)• Marshmello (1x)• No Way Home (1x) https://t.co/NhXgNeYpXU

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen
हिन्दी