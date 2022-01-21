9 sweatiest Fortnite skins of all time, ranked on design

There's a good way of finding out whether or not a Fortnite player is a sweat. The skin they choose to wear is usually an indicator. New skins that are introduced often become sweat skins. That takes a bit of time, though. This article ranks some of the sweatiest skins the game.

These Fortnite skins give away the sweats

9) Sparkplug

Sweats often use high-quality female skins. This is the case with Sparkplug. The design is good, the skin is cool, but anyone who uses it is likely a sweaty Fortnite player.

8) Cobra Kai

The Cobra Kai skins have quickly become sweaty despite only being introduced recently. Collaborative skins don't usually end up sweaty, but these have.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Which Cobra do you want to be?



Battle with Cobra Kai Dojo, Eagle Fang Karate, and Miyagi-Do Karate with the Karate KO and Dojo Showdown Bundles. Which Cobra do you want to be? Battle with Cobra Kai Dojo, Eagle Fang Karate, and Miyagi-Do Karate with the Karate KO and Dojo Showdown Bundles. https://t.co/SnpW9R9XBN

7) Ghoul Trooper

One of the game's earliest skins, the Ghoul Trooper, existed long before sweats took hold of it. It's a popular Halloween skin, but sweats use it all year long.

Ghoul Trooper and Skull Ranger (Image via Epic Games)

6) Siren

Once a pro player begins regularly using a skin, sweats usually follow suit. That's exactly what happened with Siren. Benjyfishy began exclusively using it, which prompted sweats everywhere to adopt the skin as their own.

benjyfishy @benjyfishy i start maining a new skin and i get a new style already no way LOOOOOOOOOL i start maining a new skin and i get a new style already no way LOOOOOOOOOL https://t.co/xETDrQizDo

5) Aura

Many pros use this skin, which doesn't help its sweaty label. It was originally a concept art designed by a Fortnite Redditor. That would have been an excellent skin to use. Now, it's just a sweat skin.

Aura skin (Image via Epic Games)

4) Renegade Raider

The original Renegade Raider skin has been in the game for a long time. This skin implies a high skill level as well as being sweaty. Even for very old skin, the design is good. It was a popular skin before it became sweat skin.

Renegade Raider skin (Image via Epic Games)

3) Default skins

Anyone using default or simply removing their skin is a sweat. This tactic often conveys that players are either not good or a bot, thus tricking opponents. Many players have fallen for the trick, which helps fuel the casual vs. tryhard debate.

👹 @smooki1x They selling default skins in fortnite now???? They selling default skins in fortnite now????😭😭😭 https://t.co/hOgLFQxIxc

2) Crystal

Crystal was introduced in Season X. It didn't take long for her to join the sweaty roster of Fortnite skins. This is a good skin that would otherwise be very popular. Sweats co-opted it and effectively rebranded it as such.

Crystal skin (Image via Epic Games)

1) Soccer skins

Since their introduction, mainly sweats have used these skins. That's a shame because they're good skins. The customization options and design are among the best Fortnite has put out. Unfortunately, anyone who uses one is labeled a sweat. The label usually isn't wrong.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist



Added:

+ Goalbound (2x)



Leaving:

- S.T.A.R.S. Team (1x)



All:

• Daily (1x)

• Marvel (12x)

• Featured (1x)

• Goalbound (2x)

• Boba Fett (1x)

• Marshmello (1x)

• No Way Home (1x) The Goalbound set (Soccer Skins) will be in tonight's #Fortnite Item Shop!Added:+ Goalbound (2x)Leaving:- S.T.A.R.S. Team (1x)All:• Daily (1x)• Marvel (12x)• Featured (1x)• Goalbound (2x)• Boba Fett (1x)• Marshmello (1x)• No Way Home (1x) The Goalbound set (Soccer Skins) will be in tonight's #Fortnite Item Shop!Added:+ Goalbound (2x)Leaving:- S.T.A.R.S. Team (1x)All:• Daily (1x)• Marvel (12x)• Featured (1x)• Goalbound (2x)• Boba Fett (1x)• Marshmello (1x)• No Way Home (1x) https://t.co/NhXgNeYpXU

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

