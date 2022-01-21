9 sweatiest Fortnite skins of all time, ranked on design

There's a good way of finding out whether or not a Fortnite player is a sweat. The skin they choose to wear is usually an indicator. New skins that are introduced often become sweat skins. That takes a bit of time, though. This article ranks some of the sweatiest skins the game.
These Fortnite skins give away the sweats
9) Sparkplug
Sweats often use high-quality female skins. This is the case with Sparkplug. The design is good, the skin is cool, but anyone who uses it is likely a sweaty Fortnite player.
8) Cobra Kai
The Cobra Kai skins have quickly become sweaty despite only being introduced recently. Collaborative skins don't usually end up sweaty, but these have.
7) Ghoul Trooper
One of the game's earliest skins, the Ghoul Trooper, existed long before sweats took hold of it. It's a popular Halloween skin, but sweats use it all year long.
6) Siren
Once a pro player begins regularly using a skin, sweats usually follow suit. That's exactly what happened with Siren. Benjyfishy began exclusively using it, which prompted sweats everywhere to adopt the skin as their own.
5) Aura
Many pros use this skin, which doesn't help its sweaty label. It was originally a concept art designed by a Fortnite Redditor. That would have been an excellent skin to use. Now, it's just a sweat skin.
4) Renegade Raider
The original Renegade Raider skin has been in the game for a long time. This skin implies a high skill level as well as being sweaty. Even for very old skin, the design is good. It was a popular skin before it became sweat skin.
3) Default skins
Anyone using default or simply removing their skin is a sweat. This tactic often conveys that players are either not good or a bot, thus tricking opponents. Many players have fallen for the trick, which helps fuel the casual vs. tryhard debate.
2) Crystal
Crystal was introduced in Season X. It didn't take long for her to join the sweaty roster of Fortnite skins. This is a good skin that would otherwise be very popular. Sweats co-opted it and effectively rebranded it as such.
1) Soccer skins
Since their introduction, mainly sweats have used these skins. That's a shame because they're good skins. The customization options and design are among the best Fortnite has put out. Unfortunately, anyone who uses one is labeled a sweat. The label usually isn't wrong.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.
