Fortnite: Can you get free V-Bucks?

Fortnite, just like other games in the battle royale category, thrives on in-game purchases and other micro transactions. Each game has its own unique in-game currency system that reciprocates the actual currency system of the world. While each game has a different currency ecosystem, most of them work on the same principles.

Fortnite's in-game currency is called V-Bucks. In order to purchase any cosmetic item or any other service in the game, players need to trade in V-Bucks. All the transactions are done via in-game currency, and no actual currency enters the trade cycles except while acquiring the in-game currency.

Faith Johnson @OlaitanFemi6 This evening,I attended a parent/teacher conference. And a parent disclose that her child went behind her back and bought V bucks. V bucks is the virtual currency in the game Fortnite, the currency is used to purchase in game items. I Thank God my children will never do such! This evening,I attended a parent/teacher conference. And a parent disclose that her child went behind her back and bought V bucks. V bucks is the virtual currency in the game Fortnite, the currency is used to purchase in game items. I Thank God my children will never do such! https://t.co/7fWwiOvIwZ

Although Fortnite is a free-to-play game, a plethora of players spend V-Bucks on acquiring skins, wraps, emotes, and other cosmetic items in the game. V-Bucks can be bought in exchange for actual currency, and Loopers can only trade in V-Bucks in the battle royale title.

Fact Check: There are no free V-Bucks in Fortnite

Not everybody can come to terms with spending actual money to acquire some virtual cosmetics. People who want to experience the immersive game without spending money often ponder how they can get free V-Bucks in the Epic Games' BR title. Let's explore if there is a possible way to get free V-Bucks.

First and foremost, the easiest way to acquire V-bucks is to buy a bundle offered as an add-on by the developers. Players can simply buy the bundle online via the official website and store. This is by far the easiest, no-nonsense way to acquire V-Bucks.

The second option to acquire V-Bucks is to purchase the Battle Pass. The Battle Pass contains a plethora of skins and other cosmetic items along with V-Bucks that can be claimed as the player rises through the ranks in the game. This is one of the most value-for-money options to get V-Bucks in Fortnite. However, players have to spend 950 V-Bucks to get the Battle Pass, hence this option doesn't offer free V-Bucks.

The third option does offer free v-bucks, but there's a caveat. Fortnite has a mode called Save the World that offers free V-Bucks just for logging in and completing some quests. Here's the catch. Save the World only offers free V-Bucks to the 'Founders,' players who got the game upon its initial release. Plus, the game needs to be purchased, hence this option doesn't provide free bucks, except to a few players.

There is an alternate option, called the V-Bucks generator, that people resort to in a desperate attempt to get free V-Bucks, though most of them end up losing instead of getting free bucks. As the name suggests, these websites promise to pay out free in-game currency to players. Players must provide some basic information and login with their Fortnite account.

Screenshot of a "Free V-Bucks" generator scam website [Caution is advised] (Image via Google)

These websites are not legitimate and often dupe gullible players. There is no affiliate program by Epic Games that pays out free V-Bucks. Players should be smart and avoid such scams. There are a plethora of such generators out there scamming unsuspecting players by stealing all their data.

There is no actual way to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite. The only way to acquire the in-game currency is to purchase it from a legitimate and authorized source. One trick that can help some people get their hands on free V-Bucks is the giveaways and drops offered by the game's content creators in the form of gifts. However, players should always be cautious about sharing their data and personal information.

