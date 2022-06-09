How many free V-Bucks can you get in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

In Fortnite, V-bucks are the in-game currency that is used in the micro-transactions that happen in the game. Be it a skin, back bling, loading screen, or any other cosmetic, without V-bucks, none of these items can be purchased.

Players have to buy V-bucks in exchange for real currency in the game itself. While it is not mandatory to purchase V-bucks to play the game, many players do purchase them to acquire a range of different items from the item shop. Even the Battle Pass can be bought using V-bucks.

Ali-A @OMGitsAliA First look at the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 battlepass skins! First look at the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 battlepass skins! https://t.co/iH3wM4GYiO

It is not always possible for players to spend a certain sum of money on a virtual currency for in-game purchases. Courtesy of Fortnite, such players aren't excluded from the in-game currency ecosystem. Fortnite has a reward system where it rewards players with free V-bucks, irrespective of if the player has bought the Battle Pass or not.

Free V-bucks in Fortnite?

It's true. Players can actually get a certain amount of free V-bucks in Fortnite. With every iteration of the Battle Pass, Epic rewards players with V-bucks and other cosmetics.

This may seem unfair to players who have bought the V-bucks and the Battle Pass. But they needn't feel this way since these players get V-bucks in much smaller quantities when compared to those with the Battle Pass.

Stuart Turner @OnlyOneT Amazing kid came up to my son in the street in Brighton on Tuesday, and asked him if he played Fortnite. When he said did he produced a voucher for v bucks and gave it to my son in a random act of kindness. Amazing kid came up to my son in the street in Brighton on Tuesday, and asked him if he played Fortnite. When he said did he produced a voucher for v bucks and gave it to my son in a random act of kindness.

Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 3 Battle Pass costs 950 V-bucks. The price isn't wholly unreasonable given how much the Pass has to offer. For the 950 V-bucks, players not only get more than ten different skins and outfits but also a plethora of other cosmetic items as well.

Players with Battle Passes also get a total of 1200 V-bucks, which is more than enough to cover the cost of any upcoming Battle Pass.

That's not a bad deal at all. Players can, however, use the V-bucks to either level up in the game or buy cosmetics from the item shop. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has also kept in mind the players who didn't buy the Battle Pass. If these players rise through the ranks and reach the 100th tier, they can claim 300 V-bucks for free, along with some other items.

V-bucks can be purchased inside the game (Image via Epic Games)

Players without Battle Passes — upon reaching the tier that corresponds with page three of the Battle Pass — can claim a free 100 V-bucks, along with an Adira armor wrap and a last stop loading screen. Upon reaching the corresponding tier for page number six on the Battle Pass, players can claim a free It is Finished emote, a King's Charge loading screen, and another 100 V-bucks.

Finally, upon reaching the top-most tier, players can claim a Darth Vader emoticon, 100 V-bucks, and the infamous Imperial March emote.

