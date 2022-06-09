How many free V-Bucks can you get in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

In Fortnite, V-bucks are the in-game currency that is used in the micro-transactions that happen in the game. Be it a skin, back bling, loading screen, or any other cosmetic, without V-bucks, none of these items can be purchased.
Players have to buy V-bucks in exchange for real currency in the game itself. While it is not mandatory to purchase V-bucks to play the game, many players do purchase them to acquire a range of different items from the item shop. Even the Battle Pass can be bought using V-bucks.
It is not always possible for players to spend a certain sum of money on a virtual currency for in-game purchases. Courtesy of Fortnite, such players aren't excluded from the in-game currency ecosystem. Fortnite has a reward system where it rewards players with free V-bucks, irrespective of if the player has bought the Battle Pass or not.
Free V-bucks in Fortnite?
It's true. Players can actually get a certain amount of free V-bucks in Fortnite. With every iteration of the Battle Pass, Epic rewards players with V-bucks and other cosmetics.
This may seem unfair to players who have bought the V-bucks and the Battle Pass. But they needn't feel this way since these players get V-bucks in much smaller quantities when compared to those with the Battle Pass.
Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 3 Battle Pass costs 950 V-bucks. The price isn't wholly unreasonable given how much the Pass has to offer. For the 950 V-bucks, players not only get more than ten different skins and outfits but also a plethora of other cosmetic items as well.
Players with Battle Passes also get a total of 1200 V-bucks, which is more than enough to cover the cost of any upcoming Battle Pass.
That's not a bad deal at all. Players can, however, use the V-bucks to either level up in the game or buy cosmetics from the item shop. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has also kept in mind the players who didn't buy the Battle Pass. If these players rise through the ranks and reach the 100th tier, they can claim 300 V-bucks for free, along with some other items.
Players without Battle Passes — upon reaching the tier that corresponds with page three of the Battle Pass — can claim a free 100 V-bucks, along with an Adira armor wrap and a last stop loading screen. Upon reaching the corresponding tier for page number six on the Battle Pass, players can claim a free It is Finished emote, a King's Charge loading screen, and another 100 V-bucks.
Finally, upon reaching the top-most tier, players can claim a Darth Vader emoticon, 100 V-bucks, and the infamous Imperial March emote.