Fortnite V-Bucks scams: Comprehensive guide to avoid falling for V-Buck scams

V-Bucks in Fortnite are some of the most sought-after items. It serves as an in-game currency that can be used to buy items from the Item Shop. This includes exclusive skins, back bling, gliders, emotes, and loading screens.

Gamers generally have to purchase V-Bucks with real-life money. Therefore, they are always looking for alternatives that may fetch some free V-Bucks in the game. As a result, they will fall prey to online scams revolving around these in-game currencies.

This article will discuss the various aspects of V-Bucks scams and reveal how to avoid falling into the trap.

Note: This article is based on the views of its writer.

Fortnite: Various kinds of V-Bucks scams

V-Bucks generators

One of the most common forms of Fortnite V-Bucks scam is through the generators. Hundreds of malicious websites build up a convincing story about how they are authentic partners with Epic Games and hence can generate official in-game currencies.

Gamers usually get convinced and click on the harmful links provided on the same website. These links are often loaded with malware installed in the user's system, eventually corrupting the internal components.

The links may also lead to subsequent data sheets asking for personal information such as address, bank details, and credit or debit card details. Gamers might think that by providing these details, the generator will work. But in reality, these links are fake, and the scammer would get all the information needed to get money from the user's account.

Fake giveaways

Like the Fortnite V-Bucks generators, some third-party applications and websites make an ardent effort to convince gamers of free giveaways. Usually, these malicious websites develop their sites attractively and put up fake reviews to attract victims.

Gamers think the reviews are authentic and end up providing personal details. However, much to everyone's disappointment, the giveaway turns out to be fake as it does not credit any amount of V-Bucks to gamers.

The information provided may get used for illegal activities, putting the gamer in deep trouble.

Bait Links

Hackers have all kinds of technology these days, and one of the most prominent ways to scam any gamer is through bait links. Usually, loopers are asked to click on specific links that claim to shower them with Fortnite V-bucks. But in reality, they end up getting scammed.

These links navigate the gamer to other web pages and are asked to provide details and even gaming credentials. Not only do the V-Bucks not get credited, but the gamer also becomes vulnerable as their information is provided in the system.

How to avoid getting scammed in Fortnite

One thing that gamers need to understand is that the V-Bucks require real-life money to be purchased. No one will be generous enough to invest and give freebies to gamers regularly.

Therefore, these kinds of websites and third-party applications that claim to give free V-Bucks should be avoided.

Gamers need to be aware of their activities online. Epic Games also does not partner with any third-party websites to purchase V-Bucks or generate V-bucks for the game.

If the developers roll out any collaboration that might generate free V-bucks, it'll be mentioned on their official websites and other social media sites. It is advisable not to trust these sources and steer clear of these generators and links until that is done.

