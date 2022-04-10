Fortnite becomes the most downloaded PlayStation game in March 2022

Fortnite is one of the few multi-platform free-to-play games widely played by gamers across the globe. Since its launch in 2017, Epic Games has enabled crossplay across various platforms, so no matter what machine gamers are playing on, they can join the loop and enjoy it with their friends.

Along with several platforms, Epic has also collaborated with the platform's authors, such as Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation, to provide exclusive skins, challenges, and rewards for their community. Apart from PC, the most active player community that Fortnite has seen on the platform has always been PlayStation.

With seasonal PS Plus rewards, exclusive tournaments, and discounted prices on bundles, PlayStation players on PS4 & PS5 enjoy the game even more after the Flick Stick and Gyro controller add-ons. But with the latest Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite, controller players are joining and enjoying the game more than ever with its Zero Build mode.

Fortnite becomes the most downloaded Free-to-Play game on PlayStation for March 2022 in Europe & NA

Brought to my attention by @SpushFNBR Fortnite is still topping the charts on Playstation, continuing to be the top downloaded free game for March 2022 on PS4 & PS5 in both Europe and USA/Canada

In a new blog post on blog.playstation.com, PlayStation revealed that the most downloaded free-to-play game of March 2022 on their platform was Fortnite. The list contains other games like Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Rocket League following its trail.

Chillzy @Chillzy_LoL @FortniteBR No build mode brought me back and my friends back. We're having a way better time then before. @FortniteBR No build mode brought me back and my friends back. We're having a way better time then before.

As the community says, the reason for this turns out to be the Zero Build mode and the addition of Gyro and Flick Stick mechanics that the game introduced to its player base recently.

Controller players have been enjoying the advantage and the game equally as both the sweaty and casual players in the loop have fun in the game.

Players are returning to Fortnite as it officially features two ways to play

Big names in the gaming community like Dr. Disrespect, TSM Myth, and Tfue are returning to Fortnite as it makes Zero Build a permanent game mode. After removing the building mechanics in the first two weeks of Chapter 3 Season 2, the building returned last week, but the No Building mode became a permanent way to play the game.

Now, players who are not comfortable building in a Battle Royale and do not want to encounter a sweat can enjoy it just like any other free-to-play game. More and more content creators are joining back the loop and creating entertaining content around it to experience the joy of what the game used to be like in the OG days.

While new players are joining the game, the OG community believes that this chapter might be the best in the game's history yet. As more players join the loop every day, Epic is working towards making drastic positive changes to the game, making it enjoyable for the entire gaming community.

