Fortnite to have more zero-build tournaments in Chapter 3 Season 2

The zero-build mode in Fortnite for Chapter 3 Season 2 took the community by storm. Despite some negative feedback from fans and pros alike, the majority absolutely love it. Due to overwhelming positivity, Epic Games decided to make a separate mode for zero-build.

This would ensure that the player base could have the best of both worlds. It would also ensure that those who hated the zero-build mode were no longer able to complain about it. However, it would seem that the developers are planning to take things even one step further by hosting more zero-build tournaments.

Zero-build is the new norm in Fortnite Chapter 3

According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, Epic Games is currently working on creating more zero-build tournaments for the community. This would mean that, over time, the competitive player base will be split down the middle between those who like to build and those who don't.

Given how not everyone is good at building, this will greatly expand and diversify the competitive scene within the community. It would also allow many more players to participate for the chance to win cash prizes. However, readers shouldn't expect this to be a cakewalk.

Without the ability to build for basic defense or traversal needs, players will have to solely rely on good strategies to overcome the odds. Additionally, with the insane amount of firepower available this season, hiding behind buildings will not help much. Running from cover to cover and camping will become the norm in zero-build tournaments.

While the exact rules are not yet known, things are bound to be interesting. However, as quoted by one user called 'ogdaddymack,' Epic Games has a lot of fine-tuning to do. He wrote:

"Fortnite zero-build is fun but needs some adjustment to remain fun. This will require more updates to the gameplay. The damage output of guns has to be reduced by 25%. The cow catcher needs to have 2000 HP. Launch pads have to be added back. More scan stations all over the island and flares added back."

While adjustments will be made in due time, for some purists within the Fortnite community, the entire point of the zero-build mode makes no sense. According to them, normal tournaments with building enabled offer enough chances for players to win. Sadly, this is far from the truth.

Will zero-build tournaments make it easier for more players to compete for cash prizes?

The answer is a resounding yes. However, there are a few things to take into consideration. For instance, players who can build and fight will excel in both modes of competitive gameplay. This means that competition from the normal mode will spill over into the zero-build mode.

While many skilled Loopers will be able to compete and win, the pool of players will eventually be diluted. This is something that Epic Games will unlikely be able to control, especially if there are cash prizes involved. Furthermore, it would be wrong to limit competitive players to any one mode.

Such being the case, players who can build and fight will be able to potentially earn more revenue in the coming months. Unless the developers figure out a workaround for this situation, the entire point of having zero-build tournaments becomes moot to an extent.

