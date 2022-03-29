How Epic Games vaulted the 'fun' out of Fortnite (& will it ever return?)

It is common for Epic Games to vault and unvault game modes in Fortnite. Over the years, a plethora of LTMs (Limited-Time Modes) have been added and removed.

LTMs are massively popular among casual players because they're not sweaty at all. Loopers get a much-needed break from the standard Battle Royale gameplay that compels them to partake in building and editing.

On that note, here are some of the best LTMs that the community wants to play again in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite players are requesting Epic Games to bring back the 'fun' LTMs

Prominent content creator and leaker fitzy recently talked about some vaulted LTMs. These included:

Food Fight!

Air Royale

Splashdown

End-game

Barebones

Marvel: Knockout + Takeover

Tag

fitzy @FitzyLeakz Petition epic to bring back fun LTMs Petition epic to bring back fun LTMs https://t.co/IvzPudokbl

Anyone who's played Fortnite since Chapter 1 will agree that these are some of the best LTMs ever. Players played them for a few weeks, and to this date, are looking forward to their return.

🧊 Nickeler - Fortnite Leaks And News 🧊 @Nickelerleaks EXACTLY 3 years ago TODAY, the "Floor is Lava LTM" and "Poison Trap" got added!



I personally miss that LTM and just wish that Epic would bring back more fun OG LTMs such as Disco Domination... EXACTLY 3 years ago TODAY, the "Floor is Lava LTM" and "Poison Trap" got added!I personally miss that LTM and just wish that Epic would bring back more fun OG LTMs such as Disco Domination... https://t.co/nKPxi5yQnT

None of these modes were too hard. For instance, the Slide LTM puts ice blocks on everyone's feet and players enter the game with infinite Grappler ammo. Being chased or chasing someone else in this mode was the best experience for many.

Considering that the Chapter 3 map has snow, Epic Games can choose to bring this mode back.

Similarly, the Food Fight! LTM divided players into teams and they had to destroy the massive Burger head/ Tomato Head in the center of the circle. The first team to do so would win.

Not a lot of crossover LTMs have been a part of Fortnite, but the Infinity Gauntlet was thoroughly enjoyed even by loopers who weren't Marvel fans. Participants had to collect Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet from random locations, and weilding it granted them special powers like flying, power blast, and a power punch.

NoahJ @NoahJ456 Infinity Gauntlet was the best Fortnite LTM don't @ me. Infinity Gauntlet was the best Fortnite LTM don't @ me.

Will Fortnite ever bring back the most fun LTMs?

It is evident that Epic Games has now shifted its focus to Creative mode in which players can create their own maps. Even though the Creative mode has improved significantly since its release, the community still misses the LTMs mentioned above.

While crossover LTMs like Infinity Gauntlet cannot return for legal reasons, authentic LTMs like Floor is Lava, Food Fight, Air Royale, Slide, and Splashdown can easily return if the developers agree to it.

There are rumors that Epic Games is planning to release No-Build LTMs for Public as well as Arena matches. Players and content creators clearly love playing without building, and it makes sense to have separate modes that players can choose according to their skills and needs.

