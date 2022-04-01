Fortnite players selling MK-Seven for real money in Chapter 3 Season 2

The recent release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 brought various new guns and unvaulted a few old fan favorites. These weapons have new designs and also consist of other notable weapons modified in a different way.

Some of them have scope while others have their stats improved or nerfed. The community certainly misses the old weapons that were used in the previous season.

But at some point, due to the existence of Tents in Fortnite, these vaulted guns can still be seen in-game and redeemed but for a heavy price. The community has gone bonkers over obtaining this weapon.

Fortnite loopers sell MK-Seven for real money in Chapter 3 Season 2

As players were introduced to the Mythic MK-Seven, some of them had smartly stored this weapon in their tents because it worked as an interdimensional storage device that spans across matches. The community had speculated that The Foundation's mythic weapon would be vaulted next season.

Players used common sense to store this weapon and luckily it was available in the Tents the very next season. It is now considered as rare as a Fortnite cosmetic or even more.

Players have now used it as an advantage to sell this rare weapon in the community in return for real money. This basically creates a market for this specific gun for those who were using V-Bucks or real currency. The market has been successful so far and the loop of the weapon holders continues till date.

Fortnite still hasn't taken any specific action in this regard, but it may be game changing. As of now, a very small proportion of the community holds this weapon and mainly uses it as a trade amongst other loopers or saves it for their own.

Will the MK-Seven make a return?

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist Correction:



MK-Seven and Combat Assault Rifles scattered throughout the Island from Saturday, April 2, at 4am ET to Monday, April 4, 2022, at 11:59pm ET. After this trial ends, you can vote by contributing Bars at Donation Boards. The weapon that reaches 100% Funded will win.

According to a recent leak, the MK-Seven will make an unvaulted return to Battle Royale soon alongside Combat AR from April 2 to April 4. After this trial ends, loopers will be able to vote for either of the two rifles on a funding board to bring it back to the game like it was done the previous season.

Crimson @CrimsonFiorag Hey @EpicGames ! Can we have the MK seven assault rifle back in @FortniteGame pretty please? 🥺🥺🥺 Hey @EpicGames! Can we have the MK seven assault rifle back in @FortniteGame pretty please? 🥺🥺🥺

While there are Assault Rifles like the Striker Burst, Ranger and Thermal Scoped, the player community still misses the overpowered MK-Seven that redefined the pray and spray meta in Fortnite.

The weapon has become a favorite and loopers cannot wait to get it back in the game so they can drop it in the action, wielding it on the Zero Build island.

