Can you still get the Golden MK-7 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

The MK Seven Assault Rifle in Fortnite is no longer available as floor loot. This naturally means that the developers have put it in the vault, but loopers have discovered some ways to get the broken weapon in Chapter 3 Season 2 as well.

The MK Seven Assault Rifle was a dominant weapon during Chapter 3 Season 1. For the first time ever, players can get a red-dot scope while aiming down sight, and they made the most out of it.

Here's how loopers can get the vaulted MK Seven Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite accidentally retained the MK Seven Assault Rifles in tents

As it turns out, players who stored the MK Seven AR in their tents before the end of Chapter 3 Season 1 can still use it.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Images VIA If you had the MK-Seven in your tent before Chapter 3 - Season 2 launched (not including the mythic version), it is still in your tent!Images VIA @Wayneboiiiiii If you had the MK-Seven in your tent before Chapter 3 - Season 2 launched (not including the mythic version), it is still in your tent!Images VIA @Wayneboiiiiii https://t.co/X11DFxcRHV

It is no surprise that a ton of loopers saved their MK Seven ARs in tents before the servers went down. The rifle is arguably one of the strongest weapons in history, and even leakers didn't know that it would be removed during Chapter 3 Season 2.

YouTuber Typical Gamer was elated to discover Epic Games' blunder and left no stone unturned when using the Mythic MK Seven Assault Rifle that was stored in a tent by one of his subscribers.

Typical Gamer is one of the most skilled creators in the community, and he was able to bag an easy Victory Royale with the MK Seven in his inventory.

Golden MK Seven Assault Rifle can break the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 meta

Chapter 3 Season 1 was appreciated for the new content, but was heavily criticized for the spray and pray meta. Stinger SMG and the MK Seven were simply over-powered and the Auto Shotgun or the Striker Pump Shotgun seemed useless.

Candywing 🍬 @qCandywing



Goal is 2.5 billion gold to win



I find it weird having mk seven back because of last season BUT HEY SIGN ME UP According to Ricky ( Firemonkey) MK-Seven VS Combat AR is set to be the first battle.Goal is 2.5 billion gold to winI find it weird having mk seven back because of last season BUT HEY SIGN ME UP According to Ricky ( Firemonkey) MK-Seven VS Combat AR is set to be the first battle. Goal is 2.5 billion gold to winI find it weird having mk seven back because of last season BUT HEY SIGN ME UP 😂 https://t.co/GRuB7xK655

Accordingly, the developers have made several changes to the meta in Chapter 3 Season 2. The Drum Shotgun has already returned and a new version of the Pump Shotgun is in the works.

Moreover, the Assault Rifles in Chapter 3 Season 2 (AUG and the Thermal AR) aren't the best in terms of DPS. Hence, anyone who can get their hands on the MK Seven, especially the Golden (Mythic) variant, will be unstoppable.

No other Fortnite weapon will be able to shred the Tactical Overshield as easily as the MK Seven, and it can be used in all combat ranges. For all these reasons, Epic Games might remove the weapon entirely if players do not bring it back through funding.

Edited by Saman