How to get the new Fortnite PlayStation Plus celebration pack

PlayStation players in Fortnite Battle Royale will once again have a chance to avail free cosmetics that are exclusive to Sony console owners. Once in a while, PlayStation and Epic Games collaborate to give out free rewards to all PS4 and PS5 players.

Previously, there have been several PlayStation Celebration Packs and players have some exclusive themed cosmetics that cannot be availed any other way.

New cosmetics for the PlayStation Celebration Pack have been announced. This includes a new pickaxe, wrap, emote and much more. It is imperative to own a PlayStation 4 or 5 and avail the PS Plus subscription to get any of the rewards. Also, each cosmetic item is themed to the PS colors.

The pickaxe is blue and black while the wrap is white and black, all typical PS colors that players have been acquainted with over the years.

How to unlock all the cosmetics from the PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack in Fortnite

Before breaking down the step-by-step process of acquiring the cosmetics, below are all the items that players can unlock from the Celebration Pack:

Harvesting Tool Snowtooth

Paint Snowsuited

Emote Ice Smile

Banner

Loopers can also refer to the video below for a showcase of all the free items from the PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack inside the game.

Below are the steps Fortnite players on PS4 and PS5 need to follow to unlock the above cosmetics:

Visit the PlayStation Store Players need to sign in with their Sony account Press "Purchase" under the Celebration Pack to avail all the cosmetics

Players can complete the entire process from a PC browser or by visiting the PlayStation Store directly from their console. After hitting purchase, all they have to do is login back to their Fortnite account and claim the free gifts.

Only PS4 and PS5 owners with a PlayStation Plus subscription are eligible for these free rewards.

Zify @ZifyVo Fortnite already announced the next Playstation plus skin (basically). back then we got a bundle with a Fixer emoticon and it later became a skin. Now for the new Playstation bundle they did the same thing, add a emoticon of a possible skin in the bundle. Fortnite already announced the next Playstation plus skin (basically). back then we got a bundle with a Fixer emoticon and it later became a skin. Now for the new Playstation bundle they did the same thing, add a emoticon of a possible skin in the bundle. https://t.co/2oECwFNP2y

These bundles are usually available for a long time in the Store and therefore players can simply avail them at any time. Furthermore, these cosmetics can be equipped on any console or device due to the cross-platform feature in Fortnite.

