10 most watched Fortnite streamers of May 2022

Fortnite streaming isn't a fairly new concept. The advent of new technologies has distrupted the way people usually consume media. With the emergence of a highly inter-connected world, courtesy of the internet, the average broadcast consumer has forayed into the world of user generated content.

Fortnite is one of the most popular games amongst live streamers. Over the years, a lot of pro players have started streaming Fortnite. There is a certain quality, a certain property which renders this game to be streamed on almost every platform, with most streamers trying to get into streaming this particular game.

On a daily basis, a plethora of players stream the game across different platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and others. In this listicle, we take a look at the top streamers for the month of May 2022.

Top 10 Fortnite streamers for the month of May 2022 include Benjyfishy, Ac7ionMan, Summit1g, and more

10) Benjyfishy

Professional esports player Benjy David Fish, also known as Benjyfishy, streams Fortnite on YouTube and Twitch. A member of the NRG esports team, Benjyfisy is well known as one of the top Fortnite players in the world. He has qualified four times for the Fortnite World Cup in the European region.

Benjyfishy has 3.7 million followers on Twitch and 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube. For the month of May 2022, he streamed to an audience of over 450,000.

9) Ranger

Marcus Pereira, better known as Ranger, is a Canadian esports player. Ranger started out as a CS:GO player and later forayed into Fortnite around 2018. In June 2019, he became the first Fortnite PC player to achieve a milestone of 6000 kills. Ranger has a rather fun and relaxed approach to streaming.

The streamer has over 110,000 subscribers on YouTube and 940,000 followers on Twitch, where he streams Fortnite regularly. For the month of May 2022, he streamed to the highest audience of 466,152 viewers.

8) Ac7ionMan

32-year-old Aaron, also known as Ac7ionMan is a U.S.-based streamer. The life story of Ac7ionMan is awe-inspiring. The streamer was once addicted to substance abuse, and was arrested on charges of felony more than once. With the help of video games, he was able to turn his life around.

He is a fairly new entrant in full-time Fortnite streaming. He has over 300,000 YouTube subscribers and 590,000 followers on Twitch. He streamed to a massive audience of 548,534 in the month of May 2022.

7) Summit1g

Jaryd Russell Lazar, better known as Summit1g is a former US-based CS:GO player. He has professionally played for esports teams like Mythic and A51. This 35-year-old pro, has now turned into a full-time streamer and streams a plethora of games, including Fortnite.

He has over 700,000 subscribers on YouTube and a massive following of 6.1 million users on Twitch. In May 2022, Summit1g streamed to over 583,0000 viewers.

6) SypherPK

Ali "SypherPK" is one of the most famous streamers out there and is known for his kill-intensive Fortnite games and a series of educational commentary videos dubbed 'How to win.'

From time to time, SypherPK collaborates with other influential streamers across YouTube and Twitch. He has been dabbling with Minecraft and Elden Ring as of late too.

The streamer has around 5.9 million subscribers on YouTube and 5.8 million followers on Twitch. These are some serious figures, which speak of his popularity. Over 670,000 viewers watched SypherPK stream in the month of May 2022.

5) Nick Eh 30

Nicholas Amyoony, also known as Nick Eh 30, is a professional Fortnite player of Canadian-Lebanese descent. One of the top Fortnite players, he has more than 2000 kills in the game. He is part of the Luminosity eSports team and besides streaming, he is also a very active member of Discord and TikTok.

Nick Eh 30 has 6.43 million subscribers on YouTube and around 3.9 million followers on Twitch, which are very impressive figures. In May 2022, Nick Eh 30 streamed to an audience of 718,634 viewers.

4) Ninja

A household name, Ninja is synonymous with video game streaming. His iconic looks and impressive skills have extolled him to the status of the top streamers of the generation. Named Tyler Blevins, he is a professional streamer from America and was amongst the first streamers to be inducted into the game with his own skin and outfit as part of the Icon series.

Ninja has around 23.9 million subscribers on YouTube and over 18 million followers on Twitch. These figures speak of his massive popularity across the internet. In the month of May 2022, Ninja streamed to an impressive audience of over 1 million viewers.

3) Clix

Cody Conrod, better known as Clix, is a 17-year-old professional gamer from the US. Clix regularly streams the game and is a member of the NRG esports team. Clix has been banned from Twitch on multiple occasions in the past. Despite this, he has a massive following in the gaming community and streams Roblox, and CS:GO as well.

Clix has around 2 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 5 million subscribers on Twitch. Clix streamed to an audience of 1,286,072 viewers in the month of May 2022.

2) AussieAntics

28-year-old Shaun, also known as AussieAntics, is a streamer of Australian nationality. He is a full-time professional streamer and is a content creator for the NRG esports team. AussieAntics also has his own line of merchandise named Antics merch. Besides this game, AussieAntics also streams FIFA and AmongUs.

AussieAntics has 293,000 subscribers on YouTube and 792,000 followers on Twitch. These figures may fall short compared to other streamers on the list, but in May 2022, AussieAntics streamed to a massive audience of 1.3 million viewers.

1) Tfue

Tfue is one of the most followed Twitch streamers. Despite having a checkered past, which includes multiple bans from Epic and Twitch, he continues to flourish in the streaming world and generally streams the game on a daily basis.

Tfue has close to 12 million subscribers on YouTube and 11 million followers on Twitch. His popularity can be measured by the audience he streamed to, in the month of May 2022, which crossed a landmark of more than 1.6 million viewers.

