"What a loser": Tfue in disbelief after seeing Fortnite player's unreal Crowned Victory Royales

Fortnite veteran Tfue is known for being straightforward with his opinions. Over the years, he's never missed an opportunity to speak his mind, even if it leads to controversy.

After quitting Fortnite during Chapter 2 and streaming other titles like Warzone, Tfue is finally back and enjoying the Zero Build mode. He's still an extremely skilled player, but the community has certainly evolved a lot in his absence.

Here's how Tfue reacted to a player who has earned 740 Crowned Victory Royales.

Tfue trolls fellow Fortnite streamer who has 700+ Crowned wins

Ranger @RangerMJP Tfue said this about my crown wins Tfue said this about my crown wins 😭 https://t.co/UlP0gUZGaN

The Crowning Achievement emote was released in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 for players who want to flex their Crowned Victory Royales. A Crowned Victory Royale is different from a standard Victory Royale because it can only be obtained when the player has a Victory Crown in their inventory while winning.

It's no surprise that sweats love the Crowning Achievement emote. One such player is prominent Twitch streamer Ranger who currently has 740 Crowned Victory Royales. Yes, you read that right!

Tfue and Ranger recently competed in a Squads game, most likely during the Twitch Rivals tournament. This was the perfect place for Ranger to show off his wins and make more of a name for himself.

However, Tfue didn't seem too excited about Ranger's unreal amount of wins. He said:

This guy's got 740 crowns? Holy f**k, what a loser!

With this remark, Tfue returned to the lobby. Ranger was a good sport about it, and shared the incident on Twitter.

Tfue certainly realized that his comment came out as rude, and jokingly apologized in the replies.

Ranger believes that the reaction was hilarious and looked back at the great games he played with Tfue during the recent Twitch Rivals.

Ranger @RangerMJP @Tfue All good boss man I found the reaction hilarious ggs in twitch rivals! @Tfue All good boss man I found the reaction hilarious ggs in twitch rivals!

Fans react to Tfue calling Ranger a loser

Tfue is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and has over 11 million followers. Ranger, on the other hand, has almost 1 million followers. Since both the streamers are quite popular in the community, fans love to defend them.

While Tfue's viewers claimed that he was correct in calling Ranger a loser, Ranger's followers boasted about his impeccable skills and achievements in Twitch Rivals.

XTRA zom @james98999474 @RangerMJP It’s very true 🤣 that and you play in west. Against bot lobbies soooooooo….. crown wins mean nothing when you have ex amount of stream snipers brother. @RangerMJP It’s very true 🤣 that and you play in west. Against bot lobbies soooooooo….. crown wins mean nothing when you have ex amount of stream snipers brother. ☝️☝️

Brandonxski @brandonxski @RangerMJP Yeah you got ratiod and i kinda thought the comments would back u up but we have a w community ,and they didn't sugar coat it unlike Alot of the other communities lol... Impressive but yeah go outside and socialize mate you been inside running pubs for absolutely zero gain,money? @RangerMJP Yeah you got ratiod and i kinda thought the comments would back u up but we have a w community ,and they didn't sugar coat it unlike Alot of the other communities lol... Impressive but yeah go outside and socialize mate you been inside running pubs for absolutely zero gain,money?

'Touch Grass' has now become a common slang used by casuals against sweats or players who spend a lot of time gaming. For instance, XP grinder LootStation who's already reached Lv. 600 of the Battle Pass is always advised to touch grass.

Having said that, if Crowned Victory Royales were a thing in Chapter 1, Tfue would certainly be the one flexing his victories. Back in the day, he was considered the most skilled Fortnite player in the world.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan