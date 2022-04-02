"This is meant for the No Build Mode!": Fortnite pro SypherPK deciphers the upcoming 'Deployable Reboot' item

Ali "SyperPK" Hassan has recently gone over his theories about how Epic Games will enhance the No Build mode in Fortnite.

In a recent video, the popular Fortnite pro and content creator started a discussion about the leaked Deployable Reboot item. This item has been at the forefront of the game's rumors and speculation for weeks.

SypherPK let it be known that he believes the Deployable Reboot item will be brought in specifically for the No Build mode, if it does in fact arrive within the battle royale.

SypherPK thinks Deployable Reboot is meant for No Build mode in Fortnite

The video is one of his typical game play videos, but it starts with his thoughts on the Deployable Reboot item. He mentions the leaks that were delivered by none other than HYPEX.

He had this to say regarding the item:

"I'm assuming this is an item you can throw on a knocked teammate and it will automitcally revive them or slowly revive them, without you having to physically revive them. I'm assuming this is really meant for the No Build mode."

If this rumor comes to fruition, he, among many others, believes it is just the beginning of Epic games adding items to Fortnite's No Build mode to make it stand out from the regular mode.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on a deployable reboot item, no other info about it tho but they were also working on a feature to deposit gold in reboot vans for whatever reason last season! Epic are working on a deployable reboot item, no other info about it tho but they were also working on a feature to deposit gold in reboot vans for whatever reason last season! https://t.co/Cv1YAbCnmz

Of course, every item added to the No Build mode could end up in the mode that allows building. This is currently the only difference between the two modes with no special items available in one rather than the other.

There is the potential for a Bubble Shield type of item to arrive in Fortnite and it could go hand-in-hand with the Deployable Reboot that leakers have uncovered.

A Bubble Shield could be placed down to give protection to those using Deployable Reboot in hopes of safe and secure revival of their near-eliminated allies.

ZyraFN @BuntRhylan Apparently Epic are working on a deployable reboot item, no other info about it tho but they were also working on a feature to deposit gold in reboot vans for whatever reason last season!

Epic Games is rumored to be working on a reboot system for the vans that require the Gold Bars to be found in the game. Those leaks haven't been proven true yet, but it could all be a part of these currently circulating rumors.

Perhaps players will be able to use Gold Bars to purchase Deployable Reboot from a Reboot Van. That would allow them a one-time use that could either revive a downed squad member or bring them back after elimination.

