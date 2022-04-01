Fortnite to add yet another Apex Legends feature in Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is all about new weapons and features. There haven't been a lot of map changes so far, but players can explore new features like Tactical Overshield, Tactical Sprint, and more.

Fans have called out Epic Games for adding features like Reboot Vans and Tactical Sprint. These features were initially been used in other Battle Royale titles like Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone.

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD What an exciting time to be a fan of BR games.



Fortnite - Back to weekly updates. Permanent No Build mode.

Apex Legends - Consistently pushing out great maps/seasons updates. Robust ranked play.

Warzone/CoD - Making strides to prepare for MW2/Warzone 2. Future is bright. What an exciting time to be a fan of BR games.Fortnite - Back to weekly updates. Permanent No Build mode.Apex Legends - Consistently pushing out great maps/seasons updates. Robust ranked play.Warzone/CoD - Making strides to prepare for MW2/Warzone 2. Future is bright.

From the looks of it, another feature from Apex Legends will arrive in Fortnite during Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite is working on a deployable reboot item for Chapter 3 Season 2

Respawn Beacons were a part of Apex Legends at launch. This feature was highly appreciated by Battle Royale gamers, following which we witnessed the release of Reboot Vans in Fortnite.

It is no surprise that Reboot Vans have been a massive hit in Epic Games' Battle Royale title. After losing a teammate at the beginning of a match, the remaining members have an opportunity to revive them before heading to the final play zones.

There are a limited number of Reboot Vans on the island. Hence, reviving teammates isn't the easiest task. Similarly, there was a scarcity of Respawn Beacons in Apex Legends owing to which the developers came up with Mobile Respawn Beacons.

As per prominent leaker HYPEX, Epic Games has been working on a deployable reboot item that could be released in Chapter 3 Season 2 or later. As the name suggests, it will help players in reviving their teammates without using a Reboot Van.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on a deployable reboot item, no other info about it tho but they were also working on a feature to deposit gold in reboot vans for whatever reason last season! Epic are working on a deployable reboot item, no other info about it tho but they were also working on a feature to deposit gold in reboot vans for whatever reason last season! https://t.co/Cv1YAbCnmz

What to expect from the deployable reboot item in Fortnite?

There's some confusion among players regarding the deployable reboot item. It is already a part of Creative mode and is used in Party Royale.

HYPEX soon clarified that he is aware about the item in Creative. However, the deployable reboot item is codenamed Second Chance in the files, which is also the codename for Reboot Vans. This suggests that a new Reboot Van-based item is in the works.

HYPEX @HYPEX The model is the same as the new creative item but what i'm talking about in this tweet is an item codenamed "Second Chance", same codename as the reboot vans! The model is the same as the new creative item but what i'm talking about in this tweet is an item codenamed "Second Chance", same codename as the reboot vans!

Interestingly, Epic Games was also working on a mechanic that would allow players to deposit gold in Reboot Vans in Chapter 3 Season 1. It hasn't been released so far, and there is no information on the reason behind having such a feature.

Overall, players can expect several exciting features with the upcoming updates in Chapter 3 Season 2. Building has returned to public matches too, but loopers now have the freedom to play Zero Build modes.

