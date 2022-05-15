NRG Esports vs TSM: VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group A Week 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

NRG Esports is ready to start its Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage journey tonight. The team will face fan-favorite TSM in its first game of the competition.

The two teams will play a best-of-three series tonight. Both teams are looking to make a solid start to the campaign by winning the game tonight.

NRG Esports and TSM: Which team will start its VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers campaign with a win?

NRG Esports has a disastrous season in the NA Stage 1 Challengers. The team has only won one of its five games in the Group Stage and failed to qualify for the Playoffs, finishing fifth in the table.

However, TSM failed to qualify for the event last time. However, the team is finally back in the event after a dominating performance in the Open Qualifiers. Fans are already excited to see the team at the event.

Both teams are ready to perform to their fullest potential this time and earn a slot in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

Prediction

Considering the current form of both these teams, it is quite tough to predict a clear winner. However, NRG Esports is a slight favorite for the tie due to its tactical prowess.

NRG @NRGgg Hey @TSM if we beat you Sunday you have to change your profile picture to this... if you win we'll change ours to whatever picture you want for 24 hours. Deal? Hey @TSM if we beat you Sunday you have to change your profile picture to this... if you win we'll change ours to whatever picture you want for 24 hours. Deal? https://t.co/z2DpXmfBpn

Both teams have gone through multiple roster shuffles recently. NRG Esports signed Ethan from 100 Thieves while TSM bids farewell to Valorant star Wardell and added Anthony "gMd" Guimond and Johann "seven" Hernandez to the active roster. It will be interesting to see how well these two teams perform with their new roster.

TSM FTX @TSM



New ASK TSM VALORANT just dropped! We sat down with our VCT squad to answer YOUR burning questions, watch it on the new channel!



youtu.be/vx9Bvd60oNg WHO'S THE CLOSET WEEB? 🤔New ASK TSM VALORANT just dropped! We sat down with our VCT squad to answer YOUR burning questions, watch it on the new channel! WHO'S THE CLOSET WEEB? 🤔New ASK TSM VALORANT just dropped! We sat down with our VCT squad to answer YOUR burning questions, watch it on the new channel!🎬 youtu.be/vx9Bvd60oNg https://t.co/wH7OmGQPOc

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other only once, and TSM emerged victorious at that time, 2-1.

Recent results

Both teams have been in excellent form recently. NRG Esports has maintained a flawless run, while TSM has lost only one of their last five games.

NRG and TSM recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

NRG Esports

James "hazed" Cobb

Daniel "eeiu" Vucenovic

Ian "tex" Botsch

Sam "s0m" Oh

Ethan Arnold

TSM

Anthony "gMd" Guimond

Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik

Corey Nigra

Daniel "Rossy" Abedrabbo

Johann "seven" Hernandez

Livestream details

Fans can watch the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group Stage match between NRG Esports and TSM live on the official Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel on May 16, 2022, from 1:30 AM IST.

Edited by Srijan Sen