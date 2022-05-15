NRG Esports vs TSM: VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group A Week 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

NRG Esports is ready to start its Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage journey tonight. The team will face fan-favorite TSM in its first game of the competition.
The two teams will play a best-of-three series tonight. Both teams are looking to make a solid start to the campaign by winning the game tonight.
NRG Esports and TSM: Which team will start its VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers campaign with a win?
NRG Esports has a disastrous season in the NA Stage 1 Challengers. The team has only won one of its five games in the Group Stage and failed to qualify for the Playoffs, finishing fifth in the table.
However, TSM failed to qualify for the event last time. However, the team is finally back in the event after a dominating performance in the Open Qualifiers. Fans are already excited to see the team at the event.
Both teams are ready to perform to their fullest potential this time and earn a slot in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.
Prediction
Considering the current form of both these teams, it is quite tough to predict a clear winner. However, NRG Esports is a slight favorite for the tie due to its tactical prowess.
Both teams have gone through multiple roster shuffles recently. NRG Esports signed Ethan from 100 Thieves while TSM bids farewell to Valorant star Wardell and added Anthony "gMd" Guimond and Johann "seven" Hernandez to the active roster. It will be interesting to see how well these two teams perform with their new roster.
Head-to-head
The two teams have faced each other only once, and TSM emerged victorious at that time, 2-1.
Recent results
Both teams have been in excellent form recently. NRG Esports has maintained a flawless run, while TSM has lost only one of their last five games.
Potential lineup
NRG Esports
- James "hazed" Cobb
- Daniel "eeiu" Vucenovic
- Ian "tex" Botsch
- Sam "s0m" Oh
- Ethan Arnold
TSM
- Anthony "gMd" Guimond
- Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik
- Corey Nigra
- Daniel "Rossy" Abedrabbo
- Johann "seven" Hernandez
Livestream details
Fans can watch the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group Stage match between NRG Esports and TSM live on the official Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel on May 16, 2022, from 1:30 AM IST.
Q. Who will win the match?
NRG Esports
TSM