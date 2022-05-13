Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022: Stage 2 Masters and Champions' locations revealed

After much speculation over the last few weeks, Riot has finally revealed the locations of the next two Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) international LAN events i.e. VCT Stage 2 Masters and Valorant Champions 2022.

Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, will host the upcoming Stage 2 Masters while the destination of the Valorant Champions 2021 is Istanbul, one of the most decorated cities in Turkey. Qualified teams will travel to these cities to represent their regions on the international stage.

Moreover, fans will also be allowed to enjoy the matches live at the venue at these events. It will be the first time in Valorant's history when fans will be present in the arena to cheer for their favorite teams.

VCT Masters will be held in July and Valorant Champions 2022 is scheduled for September

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS titles in the gaming world that has an active professional scene. Riot has already expanded in several regions to involve more players and teams into the game.

Multiple new regions have got the chance to be a part of the Valorant Champions Tour this year. Hence, the excitement around the event is quite high among the fans.

Riot hosted the first international LAN event (VCT Stage 1 Masters) of the year last month in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland. North American side OpTic Gaming lifted the trophy in the event, defeating Brazil's Loud in the Grand Finals.

However, teams have already shifted their focus to regional Stage 2 Challengers and will be competing for their slots in the Stage 2 Masters. The event will be held from July 10 to 24 and Copenhagen city will welcome the 12 best teams from around the globe to compete in the tournament.

Copenhagen Masters' region-wise slot distribution (Image via Riot)

However, (VCT) will close out the 2022 season in Istanbul. Valorant Champions is the end-of-year finals, assembling the top 16 teams from around the world to compete for the title. The winner will be the declared world champion of the year.

The tournament will take place from September 2-18. However, Riot is yet to disclose the slot distribution for the Valorant Champions 2022, which is expected to arrive after the end of Stage 2 Masters.

The event will also have a live audience this time and fans can cheer for their favorite teams and players in the event. Riot is also excited to welcome fans in these events. They said,

"Our goal is to see our biggest international events played in front of a live audience and both of these cities provided clear pathways towards this goal, while also providing the best possible guarantee that all qualified teams will be able to safely attend and compete. We’re excited to share the initial details of these two events and will be providing more information in the coming weeks."

Valorant fans around the globe will surely be awaiting these two events. It will be interesting to see which region will come out superior at the end of the year.

